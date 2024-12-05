Breaking News

Le collapse du government: French PM Michel Barnier resigns after losing confidence vote

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Jacob Paul

Michel Barnier has submitted his resignation as France's prime minister.

The politician lost a vote of no-confidence in his government yesterday.

He headed to the Elysee Palace this morning, leaving after an hour-long meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Barnier and his government will stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new prime minister is nominated, the Elysee said in a statement.

Macron must now pick Barnier's successor to serve along side him over the remaining two years of his presidential term.

This comes after Barnier forced through a social security financing bill without a vote.

His austerity budget for next year also drew widespread backlash from the both right and left-wing parties.

The hard left launched the no-confidence motion due to the austerity measures.

In a final speech before the confidence vote, Barnier said: "I can tell you that it will remain an honour for me to have served France and the French with dignity”.

“This no-confidence motion … will make everything more serious and more difficult. That’s what I’m sure of.”

Barnier is the first French prime minister in 60 years to lose a no confidence vote. He held the position for the shortest time in the country's history, resigning after just three months.

He was voted in after a snap election in summer resulted in a hung parliament.

This is a breaking story.