Gal Gadot had emergency surgery to remove brain blood clot while 8 months pregnant

30 December 2024, 20:42 | Updated: 30 December 2024, 20:55

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has revealed her youngest daughter was born during emergency surgery due to a "massive" blood clot in the actress's brain
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has revealed her youngest daughter was born during emergency surgery due to a "massive" blood clot in the actress's brain. Picture: X/Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Actor Gal Gadot has revealed that her baby daughter had to be delivered during emergency surgery earlier this year because a "massive blood clot" was found in her brain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 39-year-old shared a lengthy social media post, explaining that she had been experiencing excruciating headaches for weeks which meant she was bed-bound, before an MRI scan in the eighth month of her pregnancy revealed "the terrifying truth".

Gadot announced the birth of her fourth baby girl in March and said "the pregnancy was not easy".

She said she had now decided to talk about the experience to "raise awareness and support others who may face something similar".

Read More: Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations cancelled as high winds set to sweep UK

Read More: Afghanistan's Taliban leader bans windows to make sure ‘women can’t be seen’

Alongside a photo of her cradling the baby in her hospital bed, Gadot wrote: "In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain.

"For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth.

"In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live."

The Hollywood star said she was "rushed" to hospital and within hours she underwent emergency surgery.

She went on to say: "My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear.

"Her name, meaning 'my light', wasn't chosen by chance."

Gadot has three other daughters with her husband Jaron Varsano, and said she told him before she went into surgery that their daughter would be the "light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel".

She said she is now "fully healed" and "filled with gratitude" for her life thanks to the help of the medical team who supported her.

She added that the experience taught her a lot, and she stressed the life-saving important of listening to your body.

Gadot said she had not been aware of the chances of developing cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) for pregnant women in their 30s, which she said was three in 100,000 per year.

She said raising awareness of the condition was key: "It's so important to identify early because it's treatable. While rare, it's a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it."

She said it was not a simple decision to share her experience, but added: "Sharing this is not meant to frighten anyone but to empower.

"If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing."

Gadot married property developer Varsano, 49, in 2008, and the couple have four daughters, Alma, 13, Maya, 7, Daniella, 3, and 10-month-old Ori.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Taliban fighters stand guard in Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban letter tells NGOs in Afghanistan to stop employing women or face closure

American and Chinese flags

US Treasury says Chinese hackers remotely accessed workstations and documents

Their bodies were found after a frantic three-day search effort.

Two men found dead after Christmas Eve Bigfoot search in Washington forest

Angus MacInnes was confirmed dead by his family.

Star Wars actor dies aged 77 as tributes pour in for beloved star

The baby died during 'hands-free' breastfeeding

Father and coroner issue warnings after baby dies in sling during ‘hands-free’ breastfeeding

Slowthai, accompanied by his wife Anne-Marie, arriving at Oxford Crown Court.

Anne-Marie breaks silence on 'hardest year of her life' after husband Slowthai cleared of rape

The 31-year-old star died on 16 October after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires

Liam Payne's final hours revealed as five people charged for hotel plunge death

Members of the security forces of the newly formed Syrian government detaining a man

Syria’s new rulers crack down on alleged Assad loyalist militias

More than £10m worth of luxury goods have been stolen from a London home.

Police launch urgent hunt after more than £10m worth of jewellery and luxury handbags stolen from London home

A Russian soldier speaks on the phone

Hundreds of soldiers freed in fresh prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

fghanistan's Taliban leader has ordered that new residential buildings are constructed without windows looking onto "places usually used by women"

Afghanistan's Taliban leader bans windows to make sure ‘women can’t be seen’

US President Joe Biden

Biden announces nearly 2.5 billion dollars more in military aid for Ukraine

A close-up of Linda Lavin

Tony-winning Broadway actress Linda Lavin dies aged 87

President-elect Donald Trump on stage

US federal appeals court upholds sexual abuse finding against Donald Trump

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

Trump endorses Mike Johnson to stay on as House Speaker

Crowds of people on a street in Madrid, Spain

World population estimated to be 8.09 billion on New Year’s Day

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kim Jong-Un has reportedly ordered that divorcing couples be sent to labour camps for up to six months

Kim Jong-Un orders divorcing couples to labour camps under tough new rules in North Korea

A destroyed mobile home

Death toll rises after tornadoes hit southern US

Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations have been cancelled

Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations cancelled as high winds set to sweep UK

Strong winds and snow have been forecast for parts of the UK

UK snow warning issued by Met Office as 'heavy' snowfall expected

A Finnish Border Guard ship near the oil tanker Eagle S

Investigators find anchor drag mark on Baltic seabed following cable damage

Hundreds of prisoners of war have been released

Russia and Ukraine exchange 300 prisoners of war in UAE-mediated deal

Students hold white flowers in front of the court building as the verdict is given in a trial of the parents of a boy who killed 10 people in a school shooting in 2023 in Belgrade

Court convicts parents of teenager who shot dead 10 people in Belgrade school

A police forensics team arriving at the hotel in Bangkok

Hotel fire in Bangkok tourist area kills three foreigners

The 31-year-old star died on 16 October after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires

Five people charged over Liam Payne's hotel plunge death including staff members

Elon Musk with his arms in the air

German government seeks to downplay Musk’s backing of AfD party amid election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech
Royals attend their Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Royal Family's Christmas traditions: Inside 'The Firm's' Christmas festivities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News