Chaos at Gatwick as airport 'runs out of water' in another blow for beleaguered passengers

Gatwick Airport has run out of water leaving toilets unable to flush in the latest summer travel chaos. . Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Gatwick Airport has run out of water leaving toilets unable to flush in the latest summer travel chaos.

The travel hub was left with low water pressure today after a water main servicing one of the airport's terminals burst.

Signs inside the terminal today warned passengers there were only "limited toilets available due to a local water supply issue".

Only two toilets in the terminal were thought to be working, the Sun reported.

The airport confirmed all restaurants were still open and had been open all day, despite earlier reports some eateries had been forced to close amid concerns over hygiene.

Gatwick Airport has apologised for the lack of water and said it would offer passengers free bottled water until the matter was "resolved'. Officials later said water tankers were on site.

Water firm SES said the shortage was caused by a burst water main pipe in Crawley, West Sussex.

A Gatwick spokesperson said: "An issue with the supply of SES Water to Gatwick and the surrounding area this morning has led to lower water pressure than normal across the airport.

"We are working closely with SES Water to ensure this issue is resolved as quickly as possible.

"Bottled water is being made available to passengers and staff across the airport and other contingency measures are being put in place to ensure the welfare of our passengers. We apologise for any inconvenience to passengers."

A spokesman for SES Water said: "We have identified a burst water main in Shipley Bridge, Crawley, and are working hard to resolve this.

"As we progress with the repair, we’re hopeful this will begin to restore pressure to the surrounding areas."

