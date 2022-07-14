Chaos at Gatwick as airport 'runs out of water' in another blow for beleaguered passengers

14 July 2022, 16:42 | Updated: 14 July 2022, 17:05

Gatwick Airport has run out of water leaving toilets unable to flush in the latest summer travel chaos.
Gatwick Airport has run out of water leaving toilets unable to flush in the latest summer travel chaos. . Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Gatwick Airport has run out of water leaving toilets unable to flush in the latest summer travel chaos.

The travel hub was left with low water pressure today after a water main servicing one of the airport's terminals burst.

Signs inside the terminal today warned passengers there were only "limited toilets available due to a local water supply issue".

Only two toilets in the terminal were thought to be working, the Sun reported.

The airport confirmed all restaurants were still open and had been open all day, despite earlier reports some eateries had been forced to close amid concerns over hygiene.

Gatwick Airport has apologised for the lack of water and said it would offer passengers free bottled water until the matter was "resolved'. Officials later said water tankers were on site.

Water firm SES said the shortage was caused by a burst water main pipe in Crawley, West Sussex.

Read more: Emergency COBRA meeting called ahead of 3-day 102F ‘exceptional’ heatwave

A Gatwick spokesperson said: "An issue with the supply of SES Water to Gatwick and the surrounding area this morning has led to lower water pressure than normal across the airport.

"We are working closely with SES Water to ensure this issue is resolved as quickly as possible.

"Bottled water is being made available to passengers and staff across the airport and other contingency measures are being put in place to ensure the welfare of our passengers. We apologise for any inconvenience to passengers."

"We apologise for any inconvenience to passengers."

A spokesman for SES Water said: "We have identified a burst water main in Shipley Bridge, Crawley, and are working hard to resolve this.

"As we progress with the repair, we’re hopeful this will begin to restore pressure to the surrounding areas."

Read more: Rail union barons announce second July train strike adding to summer travel misery

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

The number of people waiting to receive treatment with NHS England is the highest since records began in August 2007

NHS 'ticking time bomb' as more than half of sick Brits haven't seen a doctor in a year

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

Breaking
Rishi takes the lead in Tory leadership race as Braverman is knocked out

Rishi races ahead and Braverman bows out as Tory leadership contest down to final five

Mo Farah revealed he was brought to Britain from Somalia illegally aged nine

Met Police launch investigation into Mo Farah trafficking revelation

Britain is facing scorching temperatures amid fears of a hosepipe ban

Emergency COBRA meeting called ahead of 3-day 102F ‘exceptional’ heatwave

A "lunatic" driver yelled at a pair of naked cyclists

Nude cyclists yelled at and deliberately knocked down as they raise cash for charity

Train drivers at eight rail companies will strike on July 30

Rail union barons announce second July train strike adding to summer travel misery

Emirates wants to defy Heathrow's instructions on passenger numbers

'Heathrow incompetence will cause 'airmageddon': Emirates rejects airport's passenger cap

Tony Garnet with Sofiia Karkadym

Dad who left partner for Ukrainian refugee hit with restraining order by ex

Dancing on Ice star offers help to seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee

Dancing on Ice star offers help to seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?

Liz Truss launched her leadership campaign against Penny Mordaunt.

'I'm loyal to Boris': Liz Truss unveils plan to beat the march of Mordaunt

Kevin Spacey appeared in court in London to enter pleas

Smirking Kevin Spacey denies string of sexual assault charges in the UK

Lord Rose said he is backing Rishi Sunak

Tories have gone too far to the right - I'm backing Sunak, says Lord Stuart Rose

Mick Lynch said the public backs the RMT rail strikes

'Public support us': Militant RMT boss Mick Lynch claims ahead of fresh train strikes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Therese Coffey spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Millions of households to receive £326 from today to help with cost of living crisis
A mother of two died in a house fire after a child set fire to a teddy bear

Mum of two killed in blaze after child set fire to teddy bear with cigarette lighter
Deported criminals are among thousands of migrants who crossed the channel this year

Deported criminals sneak back into the UK among thousands of migrants' Channel crossings
Penny Mordaunt came second in Wednesday's vote, with Rishi Sunak in first and Liz Truss in third

Thumbs up for Mordaunt as she vows crackdown on 'evil and barbaric' people smugglers
Some nurses say they cannot drink water or use fans on hospital wards

Fury as nurses 'banned from drinking water or using fans' as heatwave sweeps across UK
A supermoon will be visible on Wednesday night

Stargazers set to catch glimpse of 'brightest supermoon of the year'
The Premier League has said it is not currently taking further action against the player, who was arrested by the Metropolitan Police

Premier League club taking no action against player arrested on suspicion of rape
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Boy, 13, arrested after 'two women and teenage girl sexually assaulted in park'
Jeremy Hunt has announced he is backing Rishi Sunak as he is eliminated from leadership race with Zahawi

Jeremy Hunt says he is backing Sunak as he is eliminated from leadership race with Zahawi
Liverpool fans were blamed for the chaos at the final

Liverpool fans unfairly blamed for Champions League final chaos, says French Senate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Agenda: Episode 4 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan

The Agenda: Episode 5 - Nick Ferrari, Rosena Allin-Khan and Mark Harper
Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares
Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show
Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad
Charlotte Lynch says someone needs to be held accountable for earth-shattering travel chaos

LBC Views: Someone needs to be held accountable for 'earth-shattering' travel chaos
Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch again

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher' says Matthew Parris

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher', ex-Tory MP says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London