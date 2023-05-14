Breaking News

Gatwick forced to shut runway for nearly an hour due to 'suspected drone incident'

14 May 2023, 16:02 | Updated: 14 May 2023, 16:27

Gatwick Airport was forced to close its runway for nearly an hour because of a "suspected drone incident".
Gatwick Airport was forced to close its runway for nearly an hour because of a "suspected drone incident". Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Gatwick Airport was forced to close its runway for nearly an hour because of a "suspected drone incident".

A Gatwick spokesperson said: "Operations at London Gatwick were suspended temporarily at 1344, while investigations into the sighting of a suspected drone close to the airfield took place.

"These investigations have now completed and the airfield reopened at 1435.

"Twelve inbound aircraft were diverted to other airports during the investigation, however we expect many of these to return to London Gatwick today."

Read more: Nurses push for a double-digit pay rise as fresh strikes loom that could run to Christmas

Read more: Rishi Sunak vows to use 'as many barges as it takes' to house migrants amid Archbishop of Canterbury criticism

The airport added that the safety of passengers was its "absolute priority".

Among the flights disrupted were a BA flight from Mallorca to Gatwick, which was diverted to Stansted Airport, and an easyJet flight from Venice, which was redirected to Luton Airport.

A commercial flight landing on the airport runway in December 2018
A commercial flight landing on the airport runway in December 2018. Picture: Getty

Landings have since resumed at the secondary international airport, near Crawley, West Sussex.

It comes after hundreds of flights were cancelled at Gatwick in December 2018, due to drone sightings close to runway.

Two people from Crawley were arrested in connection with the incident but were later released without charge.

Gatwick airport said investigations over the incident have been completed
Gatwick airport said investigations over the incident have been completed. Picture: Alamy

No-one has ever been charged over the incident, which was described by a government official at the time as a "malicious attack".

The 2018 incident marked the first time a major UK airport had been forced to close because of drones.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Move Forward party supporters cheer as they watch votes being counted on television

Thailand’s opposition takes early lead in general election vote count

A woman votes at a polling station in Diyarbakir

Turkey awaits election results as Erdogan’s leadership hangs in balance

A tourist has been arrested on suspicion of rape

British tourist arrested at Spanish airport and locked up on suspicion of raping friend's son in her hotel room

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, left, inspects weapons collected as part of an amnesty near the city of Smederevo

More than 13,000 weapons collected as part of Serbian amnesty

One boy has died and three have been rescued

Boy dies after being hauled from a river, with three other teens rescued from the water by police

Buildings damaged by Cyclone Mocha in Kyauk Phyu township in Rakhine State

Three dead as Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will present together on Monday

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield to both present This Morning on Monday, as 'feuding' pair 'put differences aside'

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory – Zelensky

Paetongtarn Shinawatra casts her vote at a polling station in Bangkok

Thailand counts votes in key election with opposition favoured to win

India wants to be an ally for all victims of 'colonial appropriation'

India to help Greece and fellow 'victims of colonial appropriation' to push UK to give back Elgin Marbles

Israel Palestinians

Ceasefire between Israel and militants in Gaza appears to hold

Children shelter from rain

Bangladesh and Myanmar brace as powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall

Germany Russia Ukraine War

Military honours for Ukrainian president as he visits Germany

Myleene Klass wants to run as an MP

Myleene Klass wants to stand as an MP - but won't reveal which party she would run for

Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier greets Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany

Ukraine’s Zelensky in Berlin to meet German leaders and discuss arms deliveries

Rebekah Vardy has claimed she was sexually abused as a child

Rebekah Vardy 'was sexually abused aged 12' in her Jehovah's Witness family, with attack 'covered up by church elders'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Turkey Elections

Turkey’s elections for presidency and parliament under way

Nurses want a 10% pay rise

Nurses push for a double-digit pay rise as fresh strikes loom that could run to Christmas

Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out
Rishi Sunak has vowed to secure as many barges as necessary to house migrants

Rishi Sunak vows to use 'as many barges as it takes' to house migrants amid Archbishop of Canterbury criticism
Willougby is said to have taken the decision to 'cut ties' from Schofield

Holly Willoughby 'cuts ties' from This Morning co-host Philip Schofield, as 'decision expected today' on Monday's show
Italy Russia Ukraine War

Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Berlin to discuss arms deliveries with leaders

Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.

Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles
Sir Keir Starmer is planning to give millions of EU citizens the right to vote if Labour returns to power at the next general election, it is reported.

Labour plan to allow millions of EU citizens to vote

Florida governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising picnic in Iowa

Republican DeSantis vies with Trump to sway Iowa conservatives

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Kate plays piano in shock Eurovision appearance as grand final kicks off in Liverpool

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sergeant Nick Wilson

Disabled veteran who pulled himself up to salute the Queen faces homelessness as council can't find him a house
William and Kate have a released a behind the scenes video

William and Kate share rare glimpse of family life in behind the scenes video of Coronation day
Chris Mullin said Meghan is “clearly the main mover”

Meghan 'is cuckoo in royal nest' and her 'woke hang-ups' will destroy her marriage with Harry, says former Labour minister

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller warns David Lammy of the danger of using barges to house migrants.

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller condemns migrant barges

Former MP David Mellor brands Labour proposals to expand the electoral franchise as 'shallow and cynical'.

Ex-Tory MP dubs Labour's proposed voting changes 'cynical and shallow'

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that Labour offers 'hope for the future.'

'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'
James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis
'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'
Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK
James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit