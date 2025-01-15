Breaking News

Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal 'has been reached', Hamas official says

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is reaching its final stages. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A ceasefire and hostage release agreement 'has been reached', according to a Hamas official.

Israel and Hamas are thought reached an agreement on the ceasefire and hostage deal following 15 months of fierce fighting.

The breakthrough was also confirmed by a US official and an Arab official speaking with The Times of Israel on Wednesday.

According to reports, an official briefed on negotiations in Doha has said the deal includes a six-week initial ceasefire phase, the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, as well as the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The deal also looks to include the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, according to Reuters.

It follows initial reports that Gaza ceasefire talks hit by a "last-minute snag", an Israeli official has said earlier in the day.

US President Joe Biden indicated a deal to stop the fighting was "on the brink" on Monday while Donald Trump suggested a ceasefire could be agreed by the end of the week.

The draft agreement includes provisions for the release of hostages and a phased Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza.

According to a report from the Times of Israel, the ceasefire deal, which is yet to be finalised, would come in the form of a phased agreement.

The first stages would see Hamas release 33 so-called “humanitarian” hostages, including children, women, the elderly, female soldiers and those suffering from illness.

The Israeli government reportedly believes most of these hostages are still alive but are yet to receive official confirmation.

Sixteen days after a ceasefire is signed, Israel will begin negotiations for the release of all remaining captives, including military-age men, male soldiers and the bodies of dead hostages.

94 of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 are believed to be alive in Gaza.

34 have been confirmed dead by the IDF.

In exchange, Israel will reportedly return a slew of Palestinian prisoners - more than 3,660 Palestinians are being held in Israel under administrative detention as of last year.

The Saudi TV station al-Hadath reports that high-profile figures such as Marwan Barghouti, the jailed Intifada leader, who is serving multiple life terms for murder, will not be included in the deal.

The ceasefire would not see Israel withdraw from Gaza. Instead, a new buffer zone will be erected where the IDF stations troops to “defend” the country’s border.

At least 46,584 Palestinian people have been killed and 109,731 injured since Israel launched its assault on Gaza in the wake of the October 7 attacks in 2023.

The vast majority of those killed in Israel’s bombardments have been women and children

