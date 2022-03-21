Girl, 14, riding e-scooter dies after collision with a van in East London

A 14-year-old girl has died after her e-scooter collided with a van in East London. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A 14-year-old girl has died after her e-scooter collided with a van in east London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers rushed to Green Street, Newham, at just after 1.35pm on Monday after reports of a collision between a young girl on an e-scooter and a van.

The rider of the e-scooter, a girl believed to be aged 14, was treated at the scene but died from her injuries.

A statement released by Metropolitan Police said: "The rider of the e-scooter, a girl believed aged 14, was treated at the scene but died from her injuries. Next of kin have been informed.

"The driver of the van is with police - he has not been arrested. Road closures remain in place."

Police are now appealing for witnesses of the fatal collision and are asking anyone with information to contact 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD3212/21Mar.

Read more: Police begin interviewing key witnesses in Downing Street Partygate probe

Read more: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: I should have been freed six years ago

Police have cordoned off a half-mile stretch of the B167.

A police cordon stretches from Selsdon Road to Barking Road, and Met Police officers are diverting traffic at either end.

Recent figures show more than 100 people were seriously injured riding e-scooters in London last year.

A total of 98 people were badly hurt in 2021, figures from Transport for London (TfL) show - and three people were killed.

The figures show the number of casualties has increased significantly, with just one injury reported in 2017.

Injuries from e-scooter usage now account for three per cent of all people seriously injured or killed on the capital's roads.

E-scooters have been available to hire on London's streets since June 2021, when the year-long trial started.

Operators Lime, Dott and Tier offer rental in some London boroughs, in a scheme organised in conjunction with TfL and London Councils.

It was hoped the use of e-scooters would reduce car usage and keep air cleaner.

Read more: Body of man missing for 10 years found hidden in freezer in disused London pub

Read more: Man accused of murdering Sir David Amess 'scoped out Michael Gove's home to plan attack'

You must be over 18 and complete a mandatory in-app training course before renting an e-scooter.

But the number of accidents has still increased in recent years.

In April last year, a three-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after being hit from behind by an e-scooter, while walking on the pavement with his grandmother in west London.

And in July 2019 YouTube star and TV presenter Emily Hartridge became the first person in the UK to be killed while riding an e-scooter.

She was struck by a lorry in Battersea, south London.

In December 2021 e-scooters were banned from all TfL public transport networks after one caught fire on a packed Tube train.

The ban means people are not even allowed to carry them on all TfL trains and buses.