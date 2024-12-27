Girl, 7, left with life-changing injuries after quad bike crashes into telegraph pole as boy, 16, arrested

Kippax High Street, near Leeds. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

A seven-year-old girl has suffered life-changing injuries after a quad bike crashed into a telephone pole on Boxing Day.

The young girl, who was a passenger on the bike, was rushed to hospital after the incident in Kippax, near Leeds.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving over the crash.

The girl was a passenger on the green all-terrain quad when it hit the pole outside the Old Tree Inn pub on the town's High Street.

Two adults, a man and a woman in their 30s, have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and are currently being questioned by police.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Leeds last night in which a seven-year-old girl was seriously injured.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a boy, 16, was arrested. Picture: Alamy

"At 10.31pm on Thursday, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to the incident in High Street, Kippax.

"The girl had been a passenger on a quad bike that had been in collision with a telegraph pole outside the Old Tree Inn pub.

"Scenes remain in place on High Street and nearby Church Lane as part of the investigation.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the green quad bike being ridden around the Kippax area at any point from 10pm until the time of the collision, particularly anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage."

The girl is being treated in hospital for injuries which police say are "serious and life-changing but are not considered life-threatening".

The quad bike was recovered and the road reopened at 1.30pm.