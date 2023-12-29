'Good Samaritan' killed in Sheffield car ram 'attack' was wonderful father who wanted to help, family says

By Emma Soteriou

The family of a 'Good Samaritan' father-of-two who was killed in a car ram 'attack' has paid tribute.

Christian Marriott, known as Chris, had gone on a post-Christmas family walk with his wife and two sons, aged eight and six, when he reportedly saw a woman lying unconscious in the street on College Close in Burngreave just after 2pm on Wednesday.

It is believed the woman had been involved in an altercation between a group of people.

Chris was said to have left his family and stopped to provide first aid to the woman, before the car then collided with him, the woman and a number of others.

His family said that the circumstances of his dead showed "the sort of man he was - to go to help rather than to turn away".

"Chris was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, uncle - and friend to many," they said.

"He devoted much of his life to helping others including at Sheffield College, Jubilee Foodbank and Debt Advice, Voluntary Action Sheffield, and more recently Community Money Advice and as a trustee of MASKK (Manor and Castle After School and Kids Klubs).

"The circumstances of his death, although tragic and unfathomable to us his family, show the sort of man he was - to go to help rather than to turn away.

"Chris was also a man of faith who wanted others to also experience the joy he had found trusting in Jesus. We take comfort in these most difficult of times in our belief that he is with his Lord and Saviour, while we mourn his loss.

"We would urge anyone with any information to share this so that we can understand better the circumstances in which he died."

The woman Chris helped remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Several other people suffered injuries during the incident including an off-duty midwife, who had also stopped to help.

Police have since launched a murder investigation and two men, aged 23 and 55, were arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The 23 year-old remains in police custody and the 55 year-old has been released on police bail.

Anyone with information can report it online or call 101. The incident number is 459 of 27 December.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who lives in the area and has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage. Please email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk and quote the incident number in the subject.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.