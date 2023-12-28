'Good Samaritan' father-of-two killed in car ram attack in front of children after stopping to help stranger

Christian Marriott. Picture: Alamy/SYP

By Emma Soteriou

A father-of-two has been killed in a car ram in Sheffield after stopping to help a stranger.

Christian Marriott, known as Chris, had gone on a post-Christmas family walk with his wife and two sons, aged eight and six, when he reportedly saw a woman lying unconscious in the street on College Close in Burngreave just after 2pm on Wednesday.

It is believed the woman had been involved in an altercation between a group of people.

Chris was said to have left his family and stopped to provide first aid to the woman, before the car then collided with him, the woman and a number of others.

Several other people suffered injuries during the incident including an off-duty midwife, who had also stopped to help.

Police have since launched a murder investigation and two men, aged 23 and 55, remain in police custody.

Both have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The scene of the crime in Sheffield. Picture: Alamy

The woman Chris helped remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition. The off-duty midwife suffered minor injuries.

Another man suffered serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening and four other people - three women and a man - all suffered minor injuries.

Christian Marriott. Picture: SYP

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Andrew Knowles, said: "This is an utterly heartbreaking case in which a Good Samaritan, who had stepped in to help a stranger in their time of need, has lost his life.

"Chris leaves behind a loving family including his devastated wife and two young sons. We are absolutely determined to secure justice for Chris and his loved ones following this horrific tragedy.

"Increased patrols will continue in the area in the coming days and local people will continue to see officers carrying out enquiries, including going house-to-house to gather witness statements.

"There are people in that community who hold information which is vital to our investigation and have not yet given statements. I want to be able to get to the bottom of what happened for Chris and his family.

"I need those people with information to do the right thing. If you don't want to talk to us directly, you can use Crimestoppers and remain 100 per cent anonymous."

Anyone with information can report it online or call 101. The incident number is 459 of 27 December.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who lives in the area and has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage. Please email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk and quote the incident number in the subject.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.