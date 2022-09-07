Google Maps launches 'eco' route option for UK drivers to help save money and reduce emissions

7 September 2022, 16:53

Google Maps has launched a new feature enabling drivers to choose the most fuel efficient route
Google Maps has launched a new feature enabling drivers to choose the most fuel efficient route. Picture: Google

By Daisy Stephens

Google Maps has rolled out its 'eco' option for UK drivers, allowing motorists to select the route that uses the least fuel to help them save money and reduce carbon emissions.

The new feature will start being rolled out in nearly 40 countries across Europe today, including the UK.

It enables drivers to choose a route optimised for lower fuel consumption, even if it is not the fastest.

The update allows motorists to see the estimated fuel savings for the 'eco' route and compare the time difference to the fastest route.

Google says drivers can switch the feature off if they want their app to default to the quickest route.

The new feature allows users to choose the most eco-friendly route
The new feature allows users to choose the most eco-friendly route. Picture: Google

Google said there had been a spike in searches for how to save fuel.

'How to save petrol while driving' has shot up by 140 per cent in the UK in 2022, whilst 'which driving technique can save fuel' has increased by 120 per cent.

The best way to save fuel varies on the type of car you have.

For example, diesel engines are normally more efficient at higher speeds, whilst hybrid and electric vehicles are the most efficient in stop-and-start traffic.

As a result, in order for the calculations to be accurate drivers must select the kind of engine they have - petrol, diesel, hybrid or electric - under 'route options'.

Users can select their engine type to ensure the calculations are accurate
Users can select their engine type to ensure the calculations are accurate. Picture: Google

According to Statista's 2022 report, road transportation is the largest source of carbon emissions throughout Europe.

Google says the 'eco' route tool has already saved half a million metric tonnes of carbon emissions in the US and Canada.

Putin and Xi

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to meet next week

Israel Antiquities

Israel acquires ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription from US resident

Italy Venice Film Festival

Joanna Hogg and Tilda Swinton discuss mothers, memory and The Eternal Daughter

Hong Kong

Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over children’s books

Russia Putin

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

US Open Tennis

Fans removed from US Open for having a haircut in the stands

Thailand Baby Dolphin

Rescued Irrawaddy dolphin calf dies despite weeks of care

China Earthquake

Death toll rises after Chinese earthquake

Shocking CCTV shows the moment the mother was attacked

Shocking footage shows moment pregnant mum, 37, is dragged away by hair while walkings kids in attempted robbery
Students sitting their sats tests

Sats pupils with English as a second language overtake native-speaking peers in maths, reading and writing

