'It breaks my heart' - Boris Johnson urges people to limit social contact

The government is revising its plans to pilot larger audiences in sports stadiums later this month. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

"It breaks my heart to have to insist on these restrictions," Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said while announcing new measures on social gatherings in England.

Mr Johnson was addressing the nation during a press briefing from Downing Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The new rules, that will come into effect on Monday, mean that the number of people meeting indoors and outdoors will be reduced from 30 to six, with a number of exemptions.

The restrictions have been introduced to limit the transmission of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the government is revising its plans to pilot larger audiences in sports stadiums later this month, Boris Johnson has announced.

Mr Johnson said: "At the present time we must also, I’m afraid, revise plans to pilot larger audiences in venues later this month and review our intention to return audiences to stadiums and conference centres from 1 October.

"That doesn’t mean we’re going to scrap the programme entirely it just means we are going to review and abridge it, and the Culture Secretary will say more shortly."

