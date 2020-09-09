Breaking News

'It breaks my heart' - Boris Johnson urges people to limit social contact

9 September 2020, 16:34 | Updated: 9 September 2020, 17:19

The government is revising its plans to pilot larger audiences in sports stadiums later this month.
The government is revising its plans to pilot larger audiences in sports stadiums later this month. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

"It breaks my heart to have to insist on these restrictions," Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said while announcing new measures on social gatherings in England.

Mr Johnson was addressing the nation during a press briefing from Downing Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The new rules, that will come into effect on Monday, mean that the number of people meeting indoors and outdoors will be reduced from 30 to six, with a number of exemptions.

The restrictions have been introduced to limit the transmission of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the government is revising its plans to pilot larger audiences in sports stadiums later this month, Boris Johnson has announced.

Mr Johnson said: "At the present time we must also, I’m afraid, revise plans to pilot larger audiences in venues later this month and review our intention to return audiences to stadiums and conference centres from 1 October.

"That doesn’t mean we’re going to scrap the programme entirely it just means we are going to review and abridge it, and the Culture Secretary will say more shortly."

This story is being updated...

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cambridge University has announced plans to test all its students

Cambridge University 'to use national capacity' for weekly Covid tests of students
US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

An air tanker drops fire retardant on a hillside wildfire in Yucaipa, California

Increased warming closing in on agreed limit, says UN report

The US is to withdraw 2,200 troops from Iraq

US to reduce troops in Iraq by more than 2,000

Films aiming to win Best Picture must be diverse in future

Films aiming to win best picture at Oscars must be diverse

Tracy Higginbottom shared an emotional video after being spat on

Paramedic shares emotional video message after spitting assault

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson has been giving daily briefings on Covid-19

Coronavirus UK: What time is Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s press conference today?
The tightening of restrictions is expected to come into force on Monday

How will the new rules on gatherings affect me?

The Government has changed its coronavirus quarantine policy for certain islands

What is the new island quarantine policy? And how will it affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Speaker demands SNP Ian Blackford withdraws his "liar" comment aimed at PM

The Speaker demands SNP Ian Blackford withdraws PM "liar" comment
Nick Ferrari asked the Health Secretary Matt Hancock why students should adhere to new coronavirus restrictions when the Government "doesn't respect a law over Brexit."

Nick Ferrari confronts Matt Hancock on new "law-breaking" Brexit bill
From Monday, people in England will be banned from meeting in groups of more than six

New social gathering restrictions will put 'intolerable pressure' on policing
Bolton spike in coronavirus cases 'directly linked' to pubs, says Council leader

Bolton spike in coronavirus cases 'directly linked' to pubs, says Council leader
Eddie Mair consoles desperate caller struggling with Covid restrictions

Eddie Mair consoles desperate caller struggling with Covid restrictions
This resident of Bolton told LBC she was left "baffled" by the way the lockdown has been dealt with

Bolton resident 'baffled' over casual approach to Covid in area

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London