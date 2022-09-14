Grieving William and Harry reunited as they march side-by-side in Queen's procession

William and Harry march shoulder-to-shoulder in the Queen's procession. Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley

Reunited brothers William and Harry marched together behind their father King Charles III in a show of unity today as they followed the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace ahead of her lying in state.

The presence of grieving Charles, William and Harry in the procession through London this afternoon saw the father and sons united for a mother and grandmother as she left the palace for the final time.

The Royal Family accompanied their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects over the next four days after queueing for hours.

It comes four days after William and Harry put aside their differences for an unexpected united front with their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle during a walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The royals were joined by members of the Household Cavalry regiment, Bands of the Grenadier and Scots Guards.

Queen's coffin procession moves down The Mall. Picture: Alamy

William and Harry in Queen's coffin procession. Picture: Alamy

Coffin procession heading to Parliament. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Live updates: King Charles, William and Harry lead procession for the Queen

Read More: Queen leaves Buckingham Palace for final time as King Charles leads Royals in procession to Parliament

Ahead of the coffin were the Major General Commanding the Household division, the Director of the Royal Collection, the Comptroller, Lord Chamberlain’s Office and the Master of the Royal Household.

The Keeper of the Privy Purse, Private Secretary, the Master of the Horse and Lord Steward formed behind, followed by Queen’s Pages and the Palace Steward.

Behind the Coffin was the Earl of Wessex, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and King Charles.Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales followed behind, closely followed by Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon.

The Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex travelled by car. The procession left the palace at 2.22pm and is expected to arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm.

A 20 minute service by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster will then take place.

Mourners have already joined the queue to attend the Queen's lying in state which begins at 5pm this afternoon, continuing until 6.30am on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen's funeral.

William and Harry have a had a high-profile feud since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to America but the death of their grandmother saw them unexpectedly come together when they viewed floral tributes left to the late Queen at Windsor Castle.