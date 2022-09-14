Live

Live updates: William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin ahead of lying-in-state

The Queen's lying-in-state begins at 5pm today. Picture: UK Government/Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Queen’s coffin is resting at Buckingham Palace ahead of a procession to Westminster this afternoon.

She will lie in state for four days with the public able to view the coffin in London from 5pm this afternoon.

William and Harry along with King Charles III will accompany the coffin to Westminster on foot as guns ring out at Hyde Park and Big Ben will toll.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to turn up to view the coffin with the queue already half a mile long this morning.

Follow all the developments of today live with LBC and on Global Player