Masked gunmen storm oil tanker off Oman day after US and UK warships shot down Houthi rebels' rockets

11 January 2024, 11:50

Armed masked men have boarded the St Nikolas oil tanker near Iran
Armed masked men have boarded the St Nikolas oil tanker near Iran. Picture: VesselFinder

By StephenRigley

An oil tanker has been boarded by up to five armed men in military uniforms off the coast of Oman despite warnings from the US and UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Details remained unclear in what was apparently the latest seizure of a vessel in the tense Middle East waterways, which came the day after UK and US warships shot down rockets fired by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

Sailing under a Greek flag, the St Nikolas ship was boarded some 50 miles off the coast of Oman. The area is transited by ships coming in and out of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil traded passes.

Suspicion immediately fell on Iran as the vessel was previously prosecuted for carrying a million barrels of sanctioned Iranian oil, which was then confiscated by the US.

A UK defence source said the incident appeared to be “serious” and comes as the US and the UK prepare to launch military action against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels who are wreaking havoc in the Red Sea.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKTMO), which provides warnings to sailors in the region, described receiving a report from the ship’s security manager of hearing “unknown voices over the phone”.

It said it was unable to make further contact with the vessel and that the authorities were investigating the incident.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea since October to show support for Hamas militants battling the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

The Houthis attacks have been concentrated on the Bab al-Mandeb strait, to the southwest of the Arabian Peninsula, while Thursday’s incident is located closer to the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest sea clash is some 24 hours after 18 drones and missiles were shot down in the Red Sea.

Moment HMS Diamond shoots down drones fired by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels
Moment HMS Diamond shoots down drones fired by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Picture: MoD

Read More: Grant Shapps warns UK could crack down harder on Iran-backed Houthis in Red Sea after warship downs drones

Read More: British warship in Red Sea 'fires guns and missiles' downing attack drones in 'largest Houthi attack'

Royal Navy destroyer HMS Diamond and American warships launched a coordinated blitz after the Houthis' biggest attack so far on Tuesday night.

And further military response by a US-led coalition is expected to be “limited but significant”, with key Houthi bases expected to be targeted after the rebels ignored a final warning to stop their attacks from a dozen nations last week.

The UN Security Council voted on Wednesday to demand an immediate end to attacks by the Houthis, and warned of collective action if they carry on. Russia and China abstained in the vote.

Britain's ambassador to the UN vowed the UK will not "stand by" and let the Iran-backed rebels attack the Red Sea.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps warned the military might was in place “to do what needs to be done” which could include blasting bases in Yemen.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump

Trump’s civil fraud trial heads to closing arguments days before vote in Iowa

Stephen Bradshaw is giving evidence to the inquiry

Post Office 'acted like mafia', Horizon IT inquiry hears, as investigator admits not being 'technically minded'

The university said it is in response to 'financial challenges'.

Russell Group university lowers entry requirements for overseas students in response to ‘financial challenges’

Russia Crackdown

Pro-war Russian political activist ‘questioned over terrorism offences’

The Met Office has revealed fresh snow maps for next week

Met Office snow maps reveal exact dates and locations Arctic blast will hit as temperatures plummet to -11C

Estonia’s President Alar Karis, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Tallinn, Estonia, on Thursday

Zelensky rules out ceasefire with Russia – saying Moscow would use it to rearm

People stand outside their offices after an earthquake was felt in Islamabad

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits Pakistan and Afghanistan

Stephen Bradshaw said all investigations were 'done correctly'

Post Office investigator says he ‘wasn’t told’ by bosses that anything was wrong with Horizon system

Wounded Palestinians run into Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, moments after an Israeli strike hit a building next to it on Wednesday

South Africa tells the UN top court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

Marlene Engelhorn is planning to redistribute her wealth of £21.5m.

Millionaire heiress seeks 50 strangers to help her give away £21.5m she inherited

The electric bus caught fire this morning in Wimbledon

'Critical incident' declared as electric bus bursts into flames in Wimbledon

People pray over the flag-draped coffins of victims during their funeral ceremony in the city of Kerman on Friday

Iran identifies alleged bomb-maker behind suicide attacks

Exclusive
Muriel McKay was murdered 54 years ago

Grandson of murder victim Muriel McKay slams Met for ‘not searching farmland’ as family issue new plea to find body

Mark Omrod had his prosthetic legs stolen from a car park in Chiswick.

Ex-Royal Marine’s prosthetic legs found in alleyway after they were stolen from car parked at Premier Inn

Rapper G Herbo

Rapper G Herbo could be sentenced to more than a year in jail over fraud plot

Carol Vorderman joins LBC to present new Sunday programme starting this weekend on LBC and Global Player

Carol Vorderman joins LBC to present new Sunday programme starting this weekend on LBC and Global Player

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stephen Bradshaw, a Post Office investigator, will give evidence to the Post Office public inquiry later

Workers at scandal-hit Fujitsu to strike over pay as firm faces calls to repay ‘fortune’ spent on Post Office scandal
Prince Harry has been selected for the award.

Prince Harry to be honoured as ‘living legend of aviation’ as he’s inducted into Hall of Fame alongside Buzz Aldrin
A Starbucks branch

Starbucks sued by consumer group over ethical sourcing claim

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses people as Vytautas Landsbergis, first head of the Lithuania state, left, Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda, centre, first lady Diana Nepaite, secon

Zelensky in Estonia during visit to Russia’s Baltic neighbours

A protest in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on Wednesday

Riots in Papua New Guinea’s two biggest cities reportedly leave 15 dead

Hinkley Point C is now due to cost £32.7 billion rather than the initially approved £18bn

Government sets out plans for 'biggest expansion of nuclear power for 70 years'

A crater next to a private building destroyed after a Russian missile attack in Novomoskovsk, near Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, on Monday

US and allies accuse Russia of using North Korean missiles against Ukraine

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson

Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson, 75, reveals he has cancer and has ‘a year to live’
First Minister Humza Yousaf addressed the concerns raised by his educators

'Ban on consequences' exacerbates attacks on teachers and 'fails' children, Scottish teachers say
Election 2024 Debate

Republican rivals attack each other’s record in debate without Trump

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit