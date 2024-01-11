Masked gunmen storm oil tanker off Oman day after US and UK warships shot down Houthi rebels' rockets

An oil tanker has been boarded by up to five armed men in military uniforms off the coast of Oman despite warnings from the US and UK.

Details remained unclear in what was apparently the latest seizure of a vessel in the tense Middle East waterways, which came the day after UK and US warships shot down rockets fired by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

Sailing under a Greek flag, the St Nikolas ship was boarded some 50 miles off the coast of Oman. The area is transited by ships coming in and out of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil traded passes.

Suspicion immediately fell on Iran as the vessel was previously prosecuted for carrying a million barrels of sanctioned Iranian oil, which was then confiscated by the US.

A UK defence source said the incident appeared to be “serious” and comes as the US and the UK prepare to launch military action against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels who are wreaking havoc in the Red Sea.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKTMO), which provides warnings to sailors in the region, described receiving a report from the ship’s security manager of hearing “unknown voices over the phone”.

It said it was unable to make further contact with the vessel and that the authorities were investigating the incident.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea since October to show support for Hamas militants battling the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

The Houthis attacks have been concentrated on the Bab al-Mandeb strait, to the southwest of the Arabian Peninsula, while Thursday’s incident is located closer to the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest sea clash is some 24 hours after 18 drones and missiles were shot down in the Red Sea.

Moment HMS Diamond shoots down drones fired by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Picture: MoD

Royal Navy destroyer HMS Diamond and American warships launched a coordinated blitz after the Houthis' biggest attack so far on Tuesday night.

And further military response by a US-led coalition is expected to be “limited but significant”, with key Houthi bases expected to be targeted after the rebels ignored a final warning to stop their attacks from a dozen nations last week.

The UN Security Council voted on Wednesday to demand an immediate end to attacks by the Houthis, and warned of collective action if they carry on. Russia and China abstained in the vote.

Britain's ambassador to the UN vowed the UK will not "stand by" and let the Iran-backed rebels attack the Red Sea.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps warned the military might was in place “to do what needs to be done” which could include blasting bases in Yemen.