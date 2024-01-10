British warship in Red Sea 'fires guns and missiles' downing attack drones in 'largest Houthi attack'

HMS Diamond on patrol with the US Navy ship the Eisenhower. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

A British warship has intercepted the "largest attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea to date," amid rising tensions in the region.

It comes amid a rise in rebel attacks in the Red Sea over the last few weeks, including drone and ballistic missile attacks, coming from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

The Houthi group, based in Yemen, is backed by Iran and openly supports Hamas.

A US-led coalition of nations has been patrolling the Red Sea to try and prevent the attacks.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said HMS Diamond had helped US Naval forces to repel "multiple attack drones with her guns and sea viper missiles."

Posting on Twitter, Mr Shapps said it was one of the "largest attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea to date."

In a statement, the Defence Secretary said: "Overnight, HMS Diamond, along with US warships, successfully repelled the largest attack from the Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea to date.

"Deploying Sea Viper missiles and guns, Diamond destroyed multiple attack drones heading for her and commercial shipping in the area, with no injuries or damage sustained to Diamond or her crew.

"The UK alongside allies have previously made clear that these illegal attacks are completely unacceptable and if continued the Houthis will bear the consequences.

"We will take the action needed to protect innocent lives and the global economy."

A total of 18 one-way attack drones - designed to explode upon impact - were fired by Houthi militias in Yemen along with two anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile at about 9.15pm local time, according to a statement by the US military describing it as a "complex attack".

HMS DIAMOND, along with US warships, has repelled the largest attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea to date.



“Iranian-backed Huthis launched a complex attack of Iranian-designed one-way attack UAVs… anti-ship cruise missiles, and an anti-ship ballistic missile from Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Southern Red Sea,” the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on Wednesday.

CENTCOM said it was the "26th Houthi attack on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea since Nov. 19. There were no injuries or damage reported."

Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the sea as demonstrators march through the Red Sea port city of Hodeida in solidarity with the people of Gaza. Picture: Getty

Ship traffic in the Red Sea decreased by 20 per cent in December 2023, as shipping companies suspended their operations or shifted their routes to the Cape of Good Hope after the Houthis in Yemen attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea related to Israel-Hamas conflicts.

Vessel traffic is down 20% in Red Sea due to rerouting. Picture: Getty

Last week the US, United Kingdom and 11 other countries issued a statement calling for the immediate end of Houthi attacks and warning that further attacks would require collective action.

At an open Security Council meeting last week, Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia called on Houthi leaders to implement the statement by the 13 countries and halt attacks.

The warship HMS Diamond shot down seven drones launched by Iranian-backed Houthi fighters in the Red Sea. Picture: Alamy

But he stressed that the Houthi's actions must be seen as a response to "Israel's brutal operation in Gaza" and the best scenario would be for the Security Council to redouble efforts to end the Yemen civil war and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Iran-backed Houthis say the attacks are aimed at ending the air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip following the 7 October attacks by Hamas.