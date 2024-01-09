Two British hostages still in Gaza, Cameron reveals, as Foreign Secretary 'worried Israel has broken international law'

David Cameron appeared before the Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Two British nationals remain as hostages amid the conflict in the Middle East, Lord David Cameron has said.

He told the Foreign Affairs Committee: "There are two British nationals who remain as hostages. I don't want to make any further comment on them. "

Asked whether it is known if they are still alive, he said: "I just don't want to say any more. We don't have any information to share with you."

An estimated 240 people were taken prisoner in Gaza after Hamas's October 7 attacks against Israel.

During a ceasefire in November 105 were released.

Lord Cameron also said there were two British people in Gaza who wanted to leave the strip who had not been able to get out, although the Foreign Secretary also told MPs that "we have got a lot out".

The conflict is causing a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

He added: "We think there is quite a number still of British nationals or dual nationals who haven't asked to leave."

Lord Cameron said that he was concerned that Israel might have broken international law in the war with Hamas, although he said that the Foreign Office had not advised him of that specifically.

Around 23,000 people are said to have died in Gaza since the war began, Hamas-linked authorities have said.

The Foreign Secretary said: "Am I worried that Israel has taken action that might be in breach of international law, because this particular premises has been bombed or whatever?

"Yes, of course I'm worried about that and that is why I consult the Foreign Office lawyers when giving this advice on arms exports.

"So if you put it that way, I am happy to say yes, of course, every day I look at what has happened and ask questions about is this in line with international humanitarian law, could the Israelis have done better to avoid civilian casualties, of course I do that."

Lord Cameron was also asked about remarks made by Israeli ambassador to the UK Tsipi Hotovely, who said that Israel would not accept a two-state solution with Gaza.

Speaking on LBC, Ms Hotovely appeared to suggest that levelling Gaza to the ground was the best way of rooting out Hamas, who she said have built a vast network of tunnels beneath the strip.

She told Iain Dale: "One of the things we realised is that every school, every mosque, every second house, has access to the tunnels. And of course ammunition."

Lord Cameron said he didn't know if the comments were the official position of the Israeli government, or if Ms Hotovely was "freelancing".

He added: "I would hope that is not the position of the Israeli government because it is the wrong position."

He also told MPs that the British government believes "there won't be true security either for Israel or the Palestinians without moving towards a two-state solution."

But the Foreign Secretary stopped short of calling for a full ceasefire in Gaza, as he warned that an end to the fighting would only be possible if Hamas were incapable of launching attacks on Israel.

He told MPs: "I would be in favour of humanitarian pauses, including right now. Let’s have another pause to try and get hostages out and get more aid in.

"I would be happy for us to do that now. What I am saying about sustainable ceasefire is it does need Hamas to no longer be capable of launching attacks into Israel otherwise it is not sustainable and I hope that moment comes as quickly as possible."