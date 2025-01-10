Harrowing new bodycam footage shows police shootout with New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar

10 January 2025, 19:38

New footage shows police clashing with the New Orleans attacker.
New footage shows police clashing with the New Orleans attacker. Picture: Getty, New Orleans Police

By Henry Moore

Harrowing new bodycam footage shows the New Orleans terrorist opening fire on police after killing 15 people in a brutal New Year's Day attack.

At least 30 other people were injured when Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a former US Army soldier who proclaimed his support for the Islamic State militant group online, launched the attack.

Police fatally shot Jabbar, 42, during a firefight at the scene of the deadly crash on Bourbon Street, famous worldwide for its party atmosphere in New Orleans' historic French Quarter.

In footage shared by the New Orleans Police Department, cops can be heard shouting "keep your hands up”, before opening fire on Jabbar.

Police throw themselves to the ground as gunfire rings out across the iconic street.

NOPD - Critical Incident Video Release - 108 - January 1, 2025 - 300 Block of Bourbon St.

As quickly as the exchange begins, it ends, with terrorist Jabbar being fatally shot by officers.

Sharing new details of the shocking exchange, New Orleans Police said: “At around 3:15 a.m. on January 1, several NOPD officers who were assigned to Special Event coverage for New Year’s Eve and the Sugar Bowl responded to an incident involving a white pickup truck in the 300 block of Bourbon Street. After the officers surrounded the pickup truck, the driver fired at them.

“Three officers – Sergeant Nigel Daggs and Officers Christian Beyer and Jacobie Jordan – returned fire. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

“Officer Jordan, along with Officer Joseph Rodrigue - who did not discharge his firearm - each sustained a gunshot wound to their thigh during this incident.

“Officer Rodrigue also sustained a fractured shoulder during this incident. Both officers were transported to the hospital for treatment and later released.

“All the previously mentioned officers were placed on administrative reassignment following this incident.”

Shamsud-Din Jabbar
Shamsud-Din Jabbar. Picture: Getty

This comes after it emerged Jabbar visited the city twice to record video with ‘meta glasses’ glasses, according to the FBI.

He also travelled to Cairo, Egypt, and Ontario, Canada, before the attack, although it is not clear whether those trips were connected to the attack, FBI deputy assistant director Christopher Raia said at a press conference.

The attack carried out by Jabbar early on Wednesday killed 15 people, including 31-year-old Edward Pettifer, from Chelsea.

Federal investigators believe he acted alone.

"All investigative details and evidence that we have now still support that Jabbar acted alone here in New Orleans," said Mr Raia.

"We have not seen any indications of an accomplice in the United States, but we are still looking into potential associates in the US and outside of our borders."

Lyonel Myrthil, FBI special agent in charge of the New Orleans Field Office, said Jabbar travelled to Cairo in summer 2023 and to Canada a few days later.

"Our agents are getting answers to where he went, who he went with and how those trips may or may not tie into his actions here," Mr Myrthil said.

Jabbar had also travelled to New Orleans in October. Mr Myrthil said video footage shows him riding through the French Quarter on a bicycle wearing "meta glasses" which can record or livestream.

See more More Latest News

See more Latest News

See more The News Explained

See more Royals

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
See more Highlights & Opinion

See more More Topics

