Harry and Meghan christen daughter Princess Lilibet Diana in LA ceremony - but royals didn’t come

8 March 2023, 13:18 | Updated: 8 March 2023, 14:00

Lilibet has been christened in LA
Lilibet has been christened in LA. Picture: Alamy/Royal family

By Emma Soteriou

Harry and Meghan have christened their daughter, Lilibet, in an intimate LA ceremony - but the royals did not attend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dozens of guests gathered to celebrate the occasion on March 3 but other royals were not present for the occasion.

The couple invited King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate to the christening but they did not attend, a source told People.

Instead, the small gathering saw the Sussexes joined by their son, three-year-old Archie, Meghan's mum Doria Ragland and Lilibet's godfather Tyler Perry.

A further 20 and 30 close friends also attended the event in LA.

They enjoyed an afternoon of food and dancing following the ceremony, it is understood.

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'can use Frogmore Cottage if they attend King Charles' coronation'

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'to get Prince Andrew's Buckingham Palace apartment' after Frogmore eviction

Senior royals snubbed the christening in LA
Senior royals snubbed the christening in LA. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the couple told People: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

It is the first time Lili has been publicly referred to as princess.

She was given the title, along with her brother becoming a prince, after Queen Elizabeth died last year.

It is understood the titles will be used in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use by the couple.

The family live in LA
The family live in LA. Picture: Royal Family

Archie was christened in the UK on July 6 2019 at Windsor Castle, exactly two months after he was born.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, christened Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in front of family and close friends of Harry and Meghan in the private chapel.

But there was no access for television cameras or news photographers, even as guests arrived at the chapel.

The identity of the godparents was kept private "in keeping with their wishes".

Less than a year after the christening, Harry and Meghan stepped down form their royal duties and moved over to the US.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie and members of their extended families after his christening at Windsor Castle.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie and members of their extended families after his christening at Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

Relations between the Sussexes and other senior royals remain tense following a series of damaging interviews and the release of Harry's tell-all memoir.

In the book, Harry made a series of revelations, including details on royal family feuds, how he lost his virginity and his experience taking drugs.

Despite Harry and Meghan having been invited to the King's coronation in May, a spokesperson for the couple said: "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

The family has now been asked to "vacate" their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, to make way for Prince Andrew.

They were told the property was needed for "someone else" and will need to move the rest of their belongings out by the coronation.

However, it has been reported that if they attend they will still be allowed to use the residence or alternatively be offered Prince Andrew's old Buckingham Palace apartment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Odin inscription

Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in unearthed Viking treasure

First Lady in Ukraine

First lady Olena Zelenska tells UAE Ukraine will remain defiant

Gary Lineker has said it is "great to see the freedom of speech champions come out in force" after Home Secretary Suella Braverman said his comments about the Government's new migrant policy were "irresponsible".

Gary Lineker hits back at critics after Suella Braverman brands his asylum policy remarks 'irresponsible'

Yemen flag blowing in the wind over nice blue sky background

14 women and children drowned in shipwreck off Yemen

Suella Braverman has been criticised for comments about the civil service

Backlash to 'cowardly' Suella Braverman after she blames 'activist blob' civil servants for 'blocking small boats plan'

Ambulance staff and paramedics on strike

Ambulance strike dates 2023: Everything you need to know

Tesla car sign

US investigates Tesla for steering wheels ‘that can fall off’

Suella Braverman

Who is Suella Braverman? Background, husband and children

The government's divisive migrant plans sparked a blazing row at PMQs

Furious PM blasts Starmer as 'lefty lawyer standing in our way' as he defends 'delusional' migrant plans at PMQs

Junior doctor strikes

Junior doctors strike 2023: Dates and what services will be affected?

Kyle Walker is being investigated

Police probe footage of married Man City star Kyle Walker 'flashing in bar' on boozy night out

India Holi Festival

Indians celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colour

United Nations Nord Stream Sabotage

Germany cautious over Nord Stream pipeline attack reports

Suella Braverman is under fire for her comments about "billions" wanting to come to the UK

Suella Braverman faces backlash over claim 'billions' of people are trying to reach UK

Rishi Sunak alongside illegal immigrant boats

Explained: What are Rishi Sunak's new immigration laws?

Everton Smith paid a moving tribute to his daughter Eve who died in the crash

'I'll never see my beautiful daughter again' devastated dad of Cardiff crash victim Eve Smith pays heartbreaking tribute

Latest News

See more Latest News

Collin Reeves murdered Jennifer and Steven Chapple over a parking row

Army urged to stop giving veterans weapons after traumatised ex-soldier murders husband and wife with ceremonial dagger
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping

Chinese leader accuses Washington of holding back development

Police issued CCTV of a man they want to trace after the attack

CCTV hunt for violent robber who battered London commuter with metal pole before stealing his bag
French strikes

Trains and flights cancelled as French strikers increase pressure

The 'snow tornado' in Shetland

Farmer spots 'snow devil' tornado tearing through Scottish field as he feeds his sheep, while Brits shiver in freezing cold
Cathay losses

Lifting of quarantine in Hong Kong stems Cathay’s £705m losses

Greek transport strikes

Greek unions stage strikes over safety following rail crash disaster

Russia Ukraine War

Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

Rafel Jeanne, Eve Smith and Darcy Ross all died in the crash

Man 'found his dead best friend in just 15 minutes' after Newport horror smash - after police needed 46 hours
Gary Lineker has drawn criticism for comparing the language to that of Nazi Germany

Minister says Gary Lineker needs a 'red card' for comparing government migrant crackdown to Nazi Germany

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James re Gary Lineker

‘Would Tories call for book burning?’ questions James O’Brien over Gary Lineker migrant bill tweet
Nick Ferrari disagrees with caller over Lineker migration bill comments.

Nick Ferrari brands caller 'wrong' after they agree with Gary Lineker's view on the government's new migration policy
NICK AD=BD AUS EX FOREIGIN MINISTER

Ex-Australian Foreign Minister advises Rishi Sunak to 'stick at' Migrant Bill to stop small boats
Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants

Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants
Shelagh and Wes re Sue Gray

Tory MPs fabricated 'crackpot conspiracy theories' regarding Sue Gray, says Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting
Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Suella Braverman for stirring up a 'culture war' with new Migration Bill
Caller blames Tory government for creating mist of rage

Caller slams Tories for bringing 'horrendous mist of anger' to UK through Brexit

JAMES AND SUELLA

James O'Brien argues Tories 'deep down' don't want to tackle migrant crisis

Listener says public are 'in danger' from migrants to Nick ferrari

Brits are 'in danger' one caller tells Nick Ferrari due to 'thousands of undocumented men' entering the UK
TOM AND STEPHEN KINNOCK

Shadow Immigration Minister slams Tory migration plans claiming it 'won't work' and will 'compound the situation'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit