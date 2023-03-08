Harry and Meghan christen daughter Princess Lilibet Diana in LA ceremony - but royals didn’t come

Lilibet has been christened in LA. Picture: Alamy/Royal family

By Emma Soteriou

Harry and Meghan have christened their daughter, Lilibet, in an intimate LA ceremony - but the royals did not attend.

Dozens of guests gathered to celebrate the occasion on March 3 but other royals were not present for the occasion.

The couple invited King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate to the christening but they did not attend, a source told People.

Instead, the small gathering saw the Sussexes joined by their son, three-year-old Archie, Meghan's mum Doria Ragland and Lilibet's godfather Tyler Perry.

A further 20 and 30 close friends also attended the event in LA.

They enjoyed an afternoon of food and dancing following the ceremony, it is understood.

Senior royals snubbed the christening in LA. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the couple told People: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

It is the first time Lili has been publicly referred to as princess.

She was given the title, along with her brother becoming a prince, after Queen Elizabeth died last year.

It is understood the titles will be used in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use by the couple.

The family live in LA. Picture: Royal Family

Archie was christened in the UK on July 6 2019 at Windsor Castle, exactly two months after he was born.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, christened Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in front of family and close friends of Harry and Meghan in the private chapel.

But there was no access for television cameras or news photographers, even as guests arrived at the chapel.

The identity of the godparents was kept private "in keeping with their wishes".

Less than a year after the christening, Harry and Meghan stepped down form their royal duties and moved over to the US.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie and members of their extended families after his christening at Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

Relations between the Sussexes and other senior royals remain tense following a series of damaging interviews and the release of Harry's tell-all memoir.

In the book, Harry made a series of revelations, including details on royal family feuds, how he lost his virginity and his experience taking drugs.

Despite Harry and Meghan having been invited to the King's coronation in May, a spokesperson for the couple said: "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

The family has now been asked to "vacate" their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, to make way for Prince Andrew.

They were told the property was needed for "someone else" and will need to move the rest of their belongings out by the coronation.

However, it has been reported that if they attend they will still be allowed to use the residence or alternatively be offered Prince Andrew's old Buckingham Palace apartment.