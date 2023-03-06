Harry and Meghan 'can use Frogmore Cottage if they attend King Charles' coronation'

6 March 2023, 07:39

Frogmore could be used by Harry and Meghan if they do attend the coronation. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry can make use of Frogmore Cottage should he attend the King's Coronation with Meghan – despite having been thrown out.

Charles is said to have offered them use of the Windsor home if they decide to visit the UK for the ceremony.

The Sussexes confirmed they were invited but have refused to say if they will attend.

The Mail said Frogmore will be available if they do fly over from their California home.

The couple was thrown out after Harry's bombshell memoir Spare was released, in which he recalled stories of Charles' parenting and fights with William.

But it is his claims about Camilla that are said to have most angered the King.

He accused her of leaking stories about the royals to boost her own profile and said he feared she would become his "wicked stepmother".

Read more: Harry and Meghan confirm invite to King Charles' Coronation - but refuse to say if they will attend

Charles has invited Harry to his coronation. Picture: Alamy

They were thrown out shortly after Spare came out, and it was reported that Andrew had been offered the cottage so he could downsize from Windsor Lodge.

There had been speculation if the couple would even be invited to the coronation, given the damning claims in the book, and a Netflix series called Harry and Meghan.

Read more: 'Outraged' King Charles evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage after 'wicked stepmother' Camilla claims

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said: "I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.

"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

The coronation will also fall on their son Archie's fourth birthday, potentially making it more difficult for the family to go to the UK.

Harry and Meghan had been booted out of Frogmore. Picture: Alamy
Prince Andrew had apparently been offered Frogmore Cottage. Picture: Alamy

Harry has been giving media interviews while Meghan has kept a relatively low profile this year.

He revealed he has always felt different to the rest of the Royal Family - and that mother Princess Diana was the same - in a televised event focusing on trauma.

The Duke of Sussex made the comments in a live-streamed interview with author Dr Gabor Mate to promote his explosive memoir Spare.

Harry said: "I certainly have felt throughout my life my younger years I felt slightly different to the rest of my family.

"I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum felt the same so it makes sense to me.

"It didn't make sense at the time I felt as though my body was in there, but my head was out and sometimes it was vice versa."

