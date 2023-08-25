Breaking News

British Museum director Hartwig Fischer to step down with immediate effect amid scandal of stolen artefacts

Hartwig Fischer has stepped down as the British Museum's director with immediate effect. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

British Museum director Hartwig Fischer will be stepping down from his position with immediate effect, it has been announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

His departure comes following allegations of thefts of priceless artefacts from the museum spanning many years.

Bosses at the museum announced last week that a member of staff had been sacked after treasures were reported “missing, stolen or damaged.”

It is alleged items were removed from the museum’s vaults over a period off many years before being sold on eBay for a fraction of their value.

The items are believed to including gold, jewellery, gems and semi-precious stones.

Read more: British Museum missing nearly 2,000 artefacts worth millions of pounds in ‘horrifying’ revelation

Read more: British Museum thief has been operating for ‘two decades’

Mr Fischer said in a statement: "Over the last few days I have been reviewing in detail the events around the thefts from the British Museum and the investigation into them. It is evident that the British Museum did not respond as comprehensively as it should have in response to the warnings in 2021, and to the problem that has now fully emerged.

"The responsibility for that failure must ultimately rest with the director. I also misjudged the remarks I made earlier this week about Dr Gradel. I wish to express my sincere regret and withdraw those remarks.

"I have offered my resignation to the chairman of the trustees, and will step down as soon as the board have established an interim leadership arrangement. This will remain in place until a new director is chosen.

"The situation facing the museum is of the utmost seriousness. I sincerely believe it will come through this moment and emerge stronger, but sadly I have come to the conclusion that my presence is proving a distraction.

"That is the last thing I would want. Over the last seven years I have been privileged to work with some of the most talented and dedicated public servants. The British Museum is an amazing institution, and it has been the honour of my life to lead it."

In July Fischer, who has been in the post since 2016, announced he would be stepping down next year.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed a man has been interviewed by officers in connection with the alleged thefts.

The force said that no arrests had been made and it would continue to work "closely" with the British Museum as inquiries continue.

The British Museum is taking legal action against a sacked staff member.

It is understood that the items - which include gold jewellery, gems of semi-precious stones and glass - were taken before 2023 and over a "significant" period of time.