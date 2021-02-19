Head of MI6 apologises for 'unjust' ban on LGBT+ people in the past

MI6 chief Richard Moore has apologised for the agency's ban on LGBT+ people. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The head of MI6 has publicly apologised for the agency's "wrong, unjust and discriminatory" past treatment of LGBT+ people.

Richard Moore said a ban on LGBT+ individuals serving in the intelligence agencies, which remained in place until 1991, resulted in the lives of committed professionals being blighted and others being denied a chance to serve.

Although same-sex relationships were decriminalised in 1967, the ban on LGBT+ people serving in the agencies and the diplomatic service stayed during the Cold War.

Mr Moore, known in Whitehall as C, said this was down to a "misguided" belief that LGBT+ people were more susceptible to blackmail.

Marking the 30 year anniversary of lifting the vetting bar to LGBT+ employees in intelligence agencies in 1991, I apologise on behalf of #MI6 for the way LGBT+ colleagues and fellow citizens were treated, and express my regret for everyone whose life was affected #LGBTHM21 pic.twitter.com/bLsnNeY8RJ — Richard Moore (@ChiefMI6) February 19, 2021

"It meant that until 1991, being openly LGBT+ in MI6 would cause you to lose your job or prevent you from being allowed to join in the first place," he said in a video statement posted on Twitter.

"Committed, talented, public-spirited people had their careers and lives blighted because it was argued that being LGBT+ was incompatible with being an intelligence professional.

"Because of this policy, other loyal and patriotic people had their dreams of serving their country in MI6 shattered.

"This was wrong, unjust and discriminatory.

"Today, I apologise on behalf of MI6 for the way our LGBT+ colleagues and fellow citizens were treated and express my regret to those whose lives were affected.”

He said the ban led to the intelligence and diplomatic services being deprived of “some of the best talent Britain could offer”.

I join @ChiefMI6 in paying tribute to the extraordinary courage and dedication of LGBT+ colleagues, past and present, in the intelligence community. The UK is safer because of their dedicated service 👇 https://t.co/lYgWX0qNQr — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) February 19, 2021

Mr Moore said even after the ban was lifted, its effects lingered on in the agency.

"Some staff who chose to come out were treated badly for not having previously disclosed their sexuality during their security vetting," he said.

"Others who joined in the period post-1991 were made to feel unwelcome.

"That treatment fuelled a reluctance to be their true selves in the workplace.”

He paid tribute to the "extraordinary resilience and loyalty" shown to MI6 by LGBT+ staff past and present.

The service still has more to do to be a fully inclusive employer, he said, adding that his goal was to make it "a workplace where you can always bring your true self to work".

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted: "I join @ChiefMI6 in paying tribute to the extraordinary courage and dedication of LGBT+ colleagues, past and present, in the intelligence community. The UK is safer because of their dedicated service."