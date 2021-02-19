Head of MI6 apologises for 'unjust' ban on LGBT+ people in the past

19 February 2021, 15:30

MI6 chief Richard Moore has apologised for the agency's ban on LGBT+ people
MI6 chief Richard Moore has apologised for the agency's ban on LGBT+ people. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The head of MI6 has publicly apologised for the agency's "wrong, unjust and discriminatory" past treatment of LGBT+ people.

Richard Moore said a ban on LGBT+ individuals serving in the intelligence agencies, which remained in place until 1991, resulted in the lives of committed professionals being blighted and others being denied a chance to serve.

Although same-sex relationships were decriminalised in 1967, the ban on LGBT+ people serving in the agencies and the diplomatic service stayed during the Cold War.

Mr Moore, known in Whitehall as C, said this was down to a "misguided" belief that LGBT+ people were more susceptible to blackmail.

"It meant that until 1991, being openly LGBT+ in MI6 would cause you to lose your job or prevent you from being allowed to join in the first place," he said in a video statement posted on Twitter.

"Committed, talented, public-spirited people had their careers and lives blighted because it was argued that being LGBT+ was incompatible with being an intelligence professional.

"Because of this policy, other loyal and patriotic people had their dreams of serving their country in MI6 shattered.

"This was wrong, unjust and discriminatory.

"Today, I apologise on behalf of MI6 for the way our LGBT+ colleagues and fellow citizens were treated and express my regret to those whose lives were affected.”

He said the ban led to the intelligence and diplomatic services being deprived of “some of the best talent Britain could offer”.

Mr Moore said even after the ban was lifted, its effects lingered on in the agency.

"Some staff who chose to come out were treated badly for not having previously disclosed their sexuality during their security vetting," he said.

"Others who joined in the period post-1991 were made to feel unwelcome.

"That treatment fuelled a reluctance to be their true selves in the workplace.”

He paid tribute to the "extraordinary resilience and loyalty" shown to MI6 by LGBT+ staff past and present.

The service still has more to do to be a fully inclusive employer, he said, adding that his goal was to make it "a workplace where you can always bring your true self to work".

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted: "I join @ChiefMI6 in paying tribute to the extraordinary courage and dedication of LGBT+ colleagues, past and present, in the intelligence community. The UK is safer because of their dedicated service."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Latifa

UN asks UAE for ‘proof of life’ for missing Princess Latifa

Winter Weather Texas

Lights back on in Texas, but water woes rise in South

The High Court ruled that the government acted unlawfully in failing to publish the contracts

Government unlawfully failed to publish Covid contracts, High Court rules
China India Border Standoff

China says it lost four troops in 2020 India border clash

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lost some of their official titles

Harry and Meghan: Which titles have the Sussexes lost?

Myanmar unrest

Woman shot during Myanmar protest dies

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained
The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'

'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'
James O'Brien reveals 'most insightful' commentary on Harry and Meghan

James O'Brien reveals the 'most insightful' commentary on Harry and Meghan
Ex-Uber driver celebrates Supreme Court victory over company

Ex-Uber driver's powerful reaction to Supreme Court victory over company
Minister James Cleverly condemns Sturgeon for flying EU flag

Minister James Cleverly condemns Sturgeon for flying EU flag

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'
Tory MP seeks 'fairer justice' on one-punch killings after father's shocking death

Tory MP seeks 'fairer justice' on one-punch killings after father's shocking death

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London