Headteacher, 53, took own life after Ofsted rated her primary school 'inadequate'

17 March 2023, 06:16

Ruth took her own life after the inspection
Ruth took her own life after the inspection. Picture: Brighter Futures for Children/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A headteacher took her own life after being told Ofsted would lower her school’s rating to “inadequate”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ruth Perry, 53, said it was the “worst day of her life” and had been left a “shadow of her former self”, her heartbroken family said.

It has been claimed that inspectors chose to bring down Caversham Primary School’s rating on the first day of a two-day inspection.

Her sister Julia told the BBC: “I said ‘it can't be that bad’ and she said ‘yes it is, it's about as bad as it can be’."

Two months before the report was released, Ruth took her own life.

Read more: Teen stabbed to death outside school in 'targeted attack' because 'he joined a gang and left'

Ofsted had not carried out an inspection at the school for 13 years as it had previously been rated “outstanding”.

It found the school was “good” in all categories except leadership and management, which was ranked as “inadequate” as inspectors criticised poor record keeping.

Ruth was devastated at the inspection's findings
Ruth was devastated at the inspection's findings. Picture: Brighter Futures for Children

There were concerns about gaps in employment checks which could put pupils at risk. That dragged the entire school down to “inadequate”.

While inspectors praised pupils’ behaviour, saying bullying was rare, and said students knew they could get help if they had a problem, they added: “Leaders do not have the required knowledge to keep pupils safe from harm. They have not taken prompt and proper actions when pupils are at risk.

“They have not ensured that safeguarding is effective throughout the school.”

Read more: Primary school teacher stabbed 'cheating' boyfriend to death and buried body in garden, court told

Speaking about the school governors’ “ambitious vision”, inspectors said: “However, they have not ensured that they fulfil their statutory safeguarding responsibilities. Until the inspection, they were unaware of significant weaknesses in the school’s arrangements to keep pupils safe.”

But Julia hit out at a sense of “complete injustice” about the process, and said Ruth claimed inspectors had seen a boy doing a floss dance and took that to believe there was sexualisation of children at the school.

Ruth was head at Caversham Primary
Ruth was head at Caversham Primary. Picture: Google Maps

She had also said how inspectors told staff about child-on-child abuse but dismissed it as playground antics.

“I remember the very first time I saw her rather than just speaking on the phone a couple of days after the end of the Ofsted inspection, she was an absolute shadow of her former self,” Julia said.

“This one-word judgement is just destroying 32 years of her vocation, education was her vocation. Thirty-two years summed up in one word, inadequate. It just preyed on her mind until she couldn't take it anymore.

“She was a huge loss, she was my little sister and she was only 53, she had so much more still to give, so much more that she could do.”

Reading East MP Matt Rodda said he had raised concerns with Ofsted about how the inspection was carried out.

The inspectorate said it was “deeply saddened” by Ruth’s death.

Her family previously said it was devastated by the loss of a “lovely mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, sister-in-law and friend”, and said the school was “very happy” under the “dedicated” teacher’s leadership.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an intercontinental ballistic missile in a launching drill at the Sunan international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korea says missile launch was response to rivals’ drills

A protester sits on a street light

French President Emmanuel Macron risks his government to raise retirement age

Oxfam have been criticised for the 'bizarre' guide

Oxfam‘s bizarre’ language guide says sorry for using English and warns staff not to use words like 'mother and people'

The NHS pay deal has sparked hope of similar agreements for other striking workers

End of the NHS strikes in sight: Will other unions now agree new million-pound pay deals?

Alison Hammond is the new Bake Off host

Alison Hammond to be new Great British Bake Off host after wowing fans in celebrity edition

Gregory Hill was accused of stalking

Headteacher accused of stalking 'suffers panic attack after being arrested and has to be lifted unconscious into police van'
Khayri McLean and people paying tribute to the slain teenager

Teen stabbed to death outside school in 'targeted attack' because 'he joined a gang and left'

Joshua Bowles (L) allegedly stabbed a woman because he believed she worked for intelligence agency GCHQ, a court has heard.

Cheltenham stabbing suspect 'targeted woman believing she worked at GCHQ'

Lanzarote's tourist board is scrambling to repair relations with British holidaymakers

Lanzarote rushes to build bridges with British tourists after president calls for 'better class of holidaymakers' to visit island
Jeremy Hunt has deleted TikTok

Chancellor deleted TikTok off phone because of questions over app's 'location tracking function'

Financial Markets Bank-Collapse

Banks working on rescue plan for First Republic, reports say

Jeremy Hunt has admitted that the childcare support package announced in the Spring Budget - which won't start until 2024 - couldn't have been implemented any earlier due to shortages of staff and nurseries.

Jeremy Hunt admits £4billion childcare package couldn't start now due to dearth of staff and nurseries

Exclusive
Jeremy Hunt has said he hopes the NHS pay deal paves the way for the end of industrial action among more public sector groups

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ‘hopes’ for more strike-ending pay deals - as long as they 'don’t risk economy'

The funeral at the church was for Fresia Calderon and her daughter Sara Sanchez

Two more men charged over drive-by shooting outside funeral in central London

China US

China’s Foreign Minister in rare call with Ukraine counterpart

The offer consists of a one-off payment for the current financial year and a 5 per cent deal for next year

Strike action paused as NHS unions and government reach deal on pay

Latest News

See more Latest News

Poland Czech Republic

Poland plans to grant Ukraine’s request for fighter jets

A woman who was harassed at a staff Christmas party has been awarded nearly £19,000 in damages.

Woman awarded £19k in damages after harassment at staff Christmas party

Russia Ukraine War

UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

Greece General Strike

Clashes hit Athens as general strike staged in protest over rail disaster

Paul Mitchell was jailed in 2019 after running onto the pitch and punching Jack Grealish

Football fan jailed for running on pitch and punching Jack Grealish found dead aged 32

French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron shuns parliament to force through French retirement Bill

Polish President Andrzej Duda previously send sending jets to Ukraine would be a "very serious" decision that will be "not easy" to take

Poland to become first NATO member to send jets to Ukraine after Zelenskyy's urgent pleas

Yevgeny Roizman

Russian court detains dissident ex-mayor for 14 days pending trial

The photo for Madeleine appeared different on Google search

'I finally have a family who cares' says woman, 21, claiming to be Madeleine McCann as Google swaps child's photo for her
Senegal Opposition Leader’s Trial

Opposition leader’s court appearance sparks unrest in Senegalese capital

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget
Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers
Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees
There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget
JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told
'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis
Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’
'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit