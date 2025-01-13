Girl, 8, airlifted to hospital and horse dies following 'hit-and-run' incident

Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

An eight-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital, and the horse she was riding had to be put down, after a hit-and-run incident on Sunday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to reports of a collision involving a white Ford Transit van and a horse at Higher Treween, Altarnun, near Launceston, at about 2.20pm.

The girl was seriously injured and was airlifted to hospital.

A 12-year-old who was leading the horse was uninjured.

Police said the horse had to be put down by vets at the scene.

A 61-year-old man from Launceston has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road traffic collision, failing to report a road traffic collision, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He remains in police custody.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident has been asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log 410 of 12/1/2025.