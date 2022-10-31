'Devastated' holidaymaker reveals how he watched his friend get crushed to death in 'wall of people' in Seoul disaster

31 October 2022, 08:40

An Australian holidaymaker has revealed how he watched his friends get caught up in the crush
An Australian holidaymaker has revealed how he watched his friends get caught up in the crush. Picture: TikTok/taeveniti/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A young holidaymaker has revealed how he watched his friends get crushed to death in a "wall of people" during the Seoul disaster.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Australian and his friends were caught up in the Halloween crush, which took the lives of over 150 people in Seoul, South Korea over the weekend.

Nathan Taverniti said two of his friends survived but one had died.

He is now acting as guardian for the body of the dead woman, who had been 12 days away from her 24th birthday.

"I was there when she said she couldn't breathe and I grabbed one of my friend's hands," he said in a TikTok video.

"Two of them are in critical conditions and one of them has unfortunately passed away.

"There was no stampede, it was a slow and agonising crush."

He had previously told a South Korean newspaper: "All I could see was a wall of people … it was impossible [to save her]."

Read more: Nation in mourning after at least 154 people dead and over 130 injured in Seoul Halloween crush

Read more: 'He was laughing while doing it': Man 'drove 100 miles' to hurl bombs at Dover migrant centre then 'killed himself'

Nathan Taverniti said two of his friends survived but one had died.
Nathan Taverniti said two of his friends survived but one had died. Picture: TikTok/taeveniti

Mr Taverniti blamed the "lack of planning, police force and emergency services" for the incident, adding that no one was willing to help.

"I watched as people filmed and sang and laughed while my friends were dying along with many other people," he said.

"I was there trying to pull people out because there was not enough police officers and nobody was doing anything to make the crowd stop."

He said he waited 30 minutes for police to arrive where he was and then it took a further hour for more police to arrive.

"I am sad, I am devastated, this situation could have so easily been avoided but nobody would listen," Mr Taverniti went on to say.

He captioned the video: "RIP - I was there at Itaewon as my friends were crushed - this is their story - people need to know what happened - the people that were abandoned by the government."

Mr Taverniti blamed the "lack of planning, police force and emergency services" for the incident
Mr Taverniti blamed the "lack of planning, police force and emergency services" for the incident. Picture: Alamy

The South Korean government eased Covid-19 restrictions in recent months and this was the first big chance to get out and party for many young people.

While Halloween is not a traditional holiday in South Korea, where children rarely go trick-or-treating, it is still a major attraction for young adults, and costume parties at bars and clubs have become hugely popular in recent years.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has promised a "thorough investigation" into the incident.

"The government will undertake a thorough investigation into what caused this accident and do its best to make necessary institutional changes so that such an accident is not repeated," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Just Stop Oil targeted MI5

Eco mob targets MI5 as fight breaks out when protester tries to coat high-security HQ in orange paint

Government minister Mark Spencer voiced concerns over the grain shortage

Russian halt to grain deal set to cause 'upheaval' following ‘massive’ Black Sea Fleet attack

Sunak has taken aim at woke policing

PM takes on 'woke' policing after telling cops to 'fight crime, not bad jokes on Twitter'

Brazil's Lula da Silva beats far-right rival Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's Lula da Silva makes comeback as he narrowly beats far-right rival Jair Bolsonaro in knife-edge election

James East's death was witnessed by his girlfriend Arabella

Girlfriend watched on FaceTime as her boyfriend died after accidentally falling into the Thames

The scene on Railton Road

Bloodbath in Brixton as two men are shot dead in drive-by killing in residential street

Joe Biden has committed another gaffe

Joe Biden says there are '54 states' in latest election gaffe by US president

Suella Braverman 'has taken her eye off the ball'

Braverman has ‘taken her eye off the ball and should resign’ as over-crowding and disease plague migrant centre, says Manston workers' rep
Football fans are to be paid to be ambassadors at the World Cup

Qatar to 'pay for fans to go to World Cup' - as long as they report 'offensive' comments

Marcia Walker is in HMP Frankland

Trans child rapist being held in isolation at men's prison because she is 'too dangerous' for women's jail

Luke O'Connor

Teenager charged with murder of 'lively, bubbly, beautiful' student who was killed in Manchester in 'random' attack

Police are appealing for witnesses to the murder to come forward

Waterloo murder: victim of fatal stabbing named

A man is reported to have fallen overboard from a Stena Line ferry

Desperate hunt for man thought to have fallen overboard from Stena Line ferry

The collapsed bridge in Gujarat

At least 68 dead after hundreds of people plunged into river in bridge collapse in India

Fire breaks out the scene on Sunday as emergency services investigate migrants are evacuated

'He was laughing while doing it': Man 'drove 100 miles' to hurl bombs at Dover migrant centre then 'killed himself'

Suella Braverman is under renewed pressure over the housing of migrants

Nearly 1,000 migrants arrive in UK in single day amid claims Suella ignored advice she was detaining people unlawfully

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liz Truss reportedly spend her final days in office in fear of a nuclear attack

Liz Truss 'obsessed with wind charts and weather forecasts because she feared nuclear fallout' in final days in office
The incident happened on Meadowbrook Road

Man, 79, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman shot dead in Merseyside

Nancy Pelosi said the attack on her husband has left her traumatised

Nancy Pelosi 'heartbroken and traumatised' after husband attacked with hammer at their home
Liz Truss' phone was reportedly hacked by Russian spies

Calls for urgent investigation over claims Liz Truss' phone was hacked by Russian spies

South Korea is in a period of national mourning after a stampede left over 150 young people dead

Nation in mourning after at least 154 people dead and over 130 injured in Seoul Halloween crush
Boris Johnson (L) is reportedly planning to attend Cop27, unlike Rishi Sunak

No.10 concern as Boris Johnson 'planning to attend Cop27' - despite PM Rishi Sunak not going
Saifullah Paracha (L), the oldest prisoner at Guantanamo, has been released after 17 years

Oldest prisoner in Guantanamo Bay released and reunited with family after 17 years - without ever being charged
Suella Braverman is under renewed pressure over the housing of migrants

Suella Braverman 'ignored advice' that she was breaking the law by keeping migrants for weeks in disease-ridden centres
Sydney, 10, has lost the football shirt given to her by her late father Dave

Girl searching for football top given by her late father before he died - and later mistakenly donated to charity shop
Police are appealing for witnesses to the murder to come forward

'I heard a scream': locals speak out after Waterloo murder, as police call for witnesses with knifeman still at large

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Sweeney reveals why the best stories don't come from the well-behaved

The best stories don't come from the well-behaved writes John Sweeney

David Lammy has clashed with a caller saying complaining about childcare is 'demeaning'

Complaining about childcare costs is ‘demeaning’, says childminder

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC
LBC caller: 'I think Rishi Sunak is potentially more dangerous than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.'

Rishi Sunak is potentially 'more dangerous' than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, LBC caller says
Suella on immigration

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Suella Braverman's ‘distasteful’ rhetoric and ‘animus against immigrants’
Nick Ferrari

'Women aren't clothes to be popped on and off according to political ambition': Feminist rebukes Eddie Izzard's gender expression
Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who says ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap but can’t say the cost

Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who claims ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap without knowing the cost
Marr takes on Just Stop Oil protesters

'Punch me on the nose and I won't listen': Andrew Marr destroys Just Stop Oil protests over painting stunts
Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Reappointing Braverman is a political mistake Sunak can and should fix

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit