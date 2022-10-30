Breaking News

Man 'attacks Dover migrant processing centre with petrol bombs'

The incident reportedly happened at the gates of the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, pictured here yesterday. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A man has thrown petrol bombs at a migrant processing centre at the Port of Dover before taking his own life, witnesses have claimed.

He threw a total of three petrol bombs, two of which went off, according to a Reuters photographer at the scene.

It is claimed the man then drove off and killed himself.

Footage shared on social media shows a fire at the immigration centre.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene and the area is cordoned off.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called to an incident at 11.24am today and crews extinguished a fire, according to KentLive.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident at Western Jet Foil, Dover and police are in attendance.

"It would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage."

LBC has approached Port of Dover Police for a comment.

People have reacted to the incident, with one person on Twitter branding it "shocking".

Another said: "Petrol bombs in dover! What the hell is wrong with people!"

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK.

