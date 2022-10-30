Nation in mourning after at least 151 dead and over 80 injured in Seoul Halloween crush

30 October 2022, 08:04

South Korea is in a period of national mourning after a stampede left over 150 young people dead
South Korea is in a period of national mourning after a stampede left over 150 young people dead. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

South Korea is mourning the deaths of at least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered in Itaewon for festivities on Saturday night.

Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel.

The situation quickly developed into one of the country's worst disasters in years.

Officials say the death toll could grow as 19 people among the 82 being treated for injuries are in critical condition.

A period of national mourning has been declared
A period of national mourning has been declared. Picture: Getty
Police officers at the scene on Saturday morning
Police officers at the scene on Saturday morning. Picture: Getty

Seoul's city government said more than 2,000 people have called a city office in nearby Hannam-dong as of midday Saturday, reporting their relatives as out of contact and asking officials to confirm whether they were among those injured or dead after the crush.

The dead included 19 foreigners, said Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul's Yongsan fire department.

Their nationalities were not immediately released.

The crush happened when crowds surged down a narrow alleyway
The crush happened when crowds surged down a narrow alleyway. Picture: Getty
Relatives of those missing gathered in a community centre in the city waiting for news
Relatives of those missing gathered in a community centre in the city waiting for news. Picture: Getty

An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country's biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began and strict rules on gatherings were enforced.

The South Korean government eased Covid-19 restrictions in recent months and this was the first big chance to get out and party for many young people.

While Halloween is not a traditional holiday in South Korea, where children rarely go trick-or-treating, it is still a major attraction for young adults, and costume parties at bars and clubs have become hugely popular in recent years.

Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of US military forces in South Korea operated before moving out of the capital in 2018, is an expat-friendly district known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants and it is the city's marquee Halloween destination.

A relative waiting for updates at the Hannam-dong Community Center
A relative waiting for updates at the Hannam-dong Community Center. Picture: Getty

Officials initially said 150 people were injured as of Sunday morning before later lowering their tally.

National Fire Agency officials did not immediately explain why the tally was reduced but said emergency workers would have had a more accurate idea of the casualties as rescue operations proceeded and that some of the injured would have been converted to deaths.

It was also possible that some of those who were lightly injured had returned home overnight and were no longer counted.

President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the scene
President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the scene. Picture: Getty

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a national mourning period on Sunday and ordered flags at government buildings and public offices to fly at half-mast.

During a televised speech, Mr Yoon said supporting the families of the victims, including their funeral preparations, and the treatment of the injured would be a top priority for his government.

He also called for officials to thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident and review the safety of other large cultural and entertainment events, including regional festivals, to ensure they proceed safely.

Survivors are comforted at the scene of the accident on Saturday night
Survivors are comforted at the scene of the accident on Saturday night. Picture: Getty

"This is really devastating. The tragedy and disaster that need not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul amid Halloween (celebrations)," Mr Yoon said during the speech.

"I feel heavy hearted and cannot contain my sadness as a president responsible for the people's lives and safety."

After the speech, Mr Yoon visited the Itaewon alley where the disaster occurred.

Local TV footage showed Mr Yoon inspecting the alley filled with trash and being briefed by emergency officials.

The body of a victim of cardiac arrest is transported in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022
The body of a victim of cardiac arrest is transported in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022. Picture: Getty

It was not immediately clear what led the crowd to surge into the narrow downhill alley near the Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

One survivor said many people fell and toppled one another "like dominos" after they were pushed by others.

The survivor, surnamed Kim, said they were trapped for about an hour and a half before being rescued, as some people shouted "Help me!" and others were short of breath, according to the Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper.

In an interview with news channel YTN, Hwang Min-hyeok, a visitor to Itaewon, said it was shocking to see rows of bodies near the hotel.

He said emergency workers were initially overwhelmed, leaving pedestrians struggling to administer CPR to the injured lying on the streets.

People wailed beside the bodies of their friends, he added.

Emergency services treat injured people after the stampede
Emergency services treat injured people after the stampede. Picture: Getty
The bodies of victims, believed to have suffered from cardiac arrest, are covered with sheets
The bodies of victims, believed to have suffered from cardiac arrest, are covered with sheets. Picture: Getty

Mr Yoon earlier told emergency services workers from all over the country to report to the area in the wake of the incident, where crowds of up to 100,000 had reportedly gathered for Halloween.

More than 800 emergency workers and 140 vehicles from around the country, including all available staff in Seoul, went to the streets to treat the injured.

Every mobile phone in the district was sent a message telling them to go home.

Emergency services transport a person after the stampede
Emergency services transport a person after the stampede. Picture: Getty

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared his commiserations in the wake of the incident.

He said on Twitter: "Horrific news from Seoul tonight.

"All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time."

Police investigate the scene on Saturday
Police investigate the scene on Saturday. Picture: Getty

The last South Korean disaster this deadly also hit young people the hardest. In April 2014, 304 people, mostly high school students, died in a ferry sinking.

The sinking exposed lax safety rules and regulatory failures.

It was partially blamed on excessive and poorly fastened cargo and a crew poorly trained for emergency situations.

Saturday's deaths will likely draw public scrutiny of what government officials have done to improve public safety standards since the ferry disaster.

This was the deadliest crushing disaster in South Korean history.

In 2005, 11 people were killed and around 60 others were injured at a pop concert in the southern city of Sangju.

In 1960, 31 people died after being crushed on the stairs of a train station as large crowds rushed to board a train during the Lunar New Year holidays.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liz Truss' phone was reportedly hacked by Russian spies

Calls for urgent investigation over claims Liz Truss' phone was hacked by Russian spies

Boris Johnson (L) is reportedly planning to attend Cop27, unlike Rishi Sunak

No.10 concern as Boris Johnson 'planning to attend Cop27' - despite PM Rishi Sunak not going

Saifullah Paracha (L), the oldest prisoner at Guantanamo, has been released after 17 years

Oldest prisoner in Guantanamo Bay released and reunited with family after 17 years - without ever being charged

Suella Braverman is under renewed pressure over the housing of migrants

Suella Braverman 'ignored advice' that she was breaking the law by keeping migrants for weeks in disease-ridden centres

Sydney, 10, has lost the football shirt given to her by her late father Dave

Girl searching for football top given by her late father before he died - and later mistakenly donated to charity shop

Police are appealing for witnesses to the murder to come forward

'I heard a scream': locals speak out after Waterloo murder, as police call for witnesses with knifeman still at large

Liz Truss' phone was reportedly hacked by Russian spies

Russian spies 'hacked Liz Truss' phone', revealing 'secret negotiations with allies' and 'criticisms of Boris'

59 people have died in a crush in Seoul

At least 146 dead and 150 injured in Seoul after thousands of Halloween revellers caught in huge stampede

Trevor Noah (L) has insisted he never said the whole of the UK was racist

'I never said the whole UK was racist': Trevor Noah hits back at critics after claiming 'British backlash' to Sunak becoming PM
Luke O'Connor

Manchester murder: man arrested on suspicion of killing of 'gentle giant' student

Britain has denied Russian claims that it blew up the Nord Stream pipelines

'Peddling false claims': UK slams Russia for accusing Royal Navy of blowing up Nord Stream pipeline

Troops on the HMS Medway destroyed a smugglers' boat

Royal Navy ship torches and sinks smugglers' boat containing £24m cocaine haul after dramatic Caribbean chase

Sunderland Airshow will not return because it is 'hard to justify' in the face of a climate crisis, the council has said

Sunderland Airshow axed due to 'global climate emergency' after three yers of cancellations due to Covid

A man was stabbed on Frazier Street near Waterloo Station

Man stabbed to death near Waterloo Station with knifeman still on the run

James Porritt was attacked by Ricky Morgan last year

'It's everyone's nightmare': Victim of machete-wielding 'Terminator' knifeman recounts harrowing attack on the Tube

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will outline his financial plans in November

Threat of biggest tax burden since World War II as Jeremy Hunt's November Budget 'could contain £25b in tax hikes'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Footage released of 'completely innocent' teenager being attacked with gas canister at Notting Hill Carnival

Footage released of 'completely innocent' teenager being attacked with gas canister at Notting Hill Carnival
A Brit kayaker was rescued from the English Channel on Thursday

Brit kayaker rescued at sea after spending days clinging to buoy in English Channel 'vanishes from French hospital'
An investigation has been launched in the Royal Navy

Investigation ordered over 'abhorrent' claims of 'sexual bullying' and 'rape lists' within Royal Navy
Joe Biden has spoken about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband at their San Fransisco home

'Enough is enough': Biden condemns 'despicable' attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Suella Braverman was allegedly 'in denial' about having to step down because of the data breach

Braverman 'was in denial' over resignation despite claiming to have reported breach as soon as she realised her mistake
The artwork has been displayed incorrectly for decades

'We realised it was obvious!' Famous artwork displayed the wrong way up for 75 years

The incident unfolding

Watch terrifying moment cyclist tries to push over wheelie rider - before instantly falling over
Jerry Lee Lewis has died

'The last great icon of rock 'n' roll's birth': Jerry Lee Lewis, known for hit song 'Great Balls of Fire', dies aged 87
Elliott managed to land a job at Yarm school but it hired private detectives to look into his past

Teacher banned for life after lying about playing against Australia's rugby team and Oxbridge credentials
Vasile Culea attacked Kenneth and Freda Walker

Romanian man jailed for beating elderly woman to death and leaving her in a pool of her own blood, in botched burglary

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC
LBC caller: 'I think Rishi Sunak is potentially more dangerous than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.'

Rishi Sunak is potentially 'more dangerous' than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, LBC caller says
Suella on immigration

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Suella Braverman's ‘distasteful’ rhetoric and ‘animus against immigrants’
Nick Ferrari

'Women aren't clothes to be popped on and off according to political ambition': Feminist rebukes Eddie Izzard's gender expression
Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who says ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap but can’t say the cost

Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who claims ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap without knowing the cost
Marr takes on Just Stop Oil protesters

'Punch me on the nose and I won't listen': Andrew Marr destroys Just Stop Oil protests over painting stunts
Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Reappointing Braverman is a political mistake Sunak can and should fix

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker
Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit