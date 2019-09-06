House of Lords Approves Legislation Aimed At Blocking No-Deal Brexit

6 September 2019, 15:54 | Updated: 6 September 2019, 16:24

House of Lords Approves Legislation Aimed At Blocking No-Deal Brexit. Picture: PA

The House of Lords has approved the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill No.6, aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit at the end of October. It is still to receive Royal Assent before it becomes law.

The bill, which will become a law on Monday, was brought by a group of MPs and will force Boris Johnson to ask the EU for another delay to Brexit.

Yesterday he said, “I’d rather be dead in a ditch than delay Brexit.”

Opposition parties have announced they will not vote for a general election on Monday when the Prime Minister asks them to do so. They said they want a Brexit extension to be agreed before going to the country.

