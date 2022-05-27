Husband of murdered teacher 'dies of grief' two days after Texas primary school shooting

27 May 2022, 06:04

Joe and Irma Garcia were married for 24 years
Joe and Irma Garcia were married for 24 years. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Daisy Stephens

The husband of one of the teachers murdered in Tuesday's school shooting in Texas has reportedly died two days after the attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joe Garcia, 48, had been married to Irma Garcia for 24 years and the couple had four children together, aged between 12 and 23.

Mrs Garcia, 46, was one of two teachers killed by teenage gunman Salvador Ramos.

Mr Garcia reportedly had a heart attack on Thursday morning after collapsing at home.

His family said he "died of a broken heart".

Read more: Heroic girl, 10, 'shot dead calling 911' as Texas gunman kills 21 in school massacre

Read more: Texas police face backlash for '90-minute delay' at school shooting where 19 children died

Mr and Mrs Garcia's nephew John Martinez shared the news on Twitter, writing: "EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia [aunt] Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy"

A fundraising page was set up by Mrs Garcia's cousin Debra Austin.

As of Friday morning the page had raised over $1.6m, despite the initial target being just $10,000.

"Irma Garcia was my cousin and one of the teachers killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas," Ms Austin wrote on the page.

"Irma was a wife, a mother of 4, a cousin, a sister a daughter, an aunt and a wonderful person.

"She would literally do anything for anybody......no questions asked.

"She loved her classroom kids and died trying to protect them."

Read more: Harrowing moment deputy responding to Texas shooting is told his daughter, 10, was killed

Read more: 'Bullied' Texas school gunman Salvador Ramos 'bought guns for his 18th birthday'

She added: "I am equally devasted (sic) to report Irma's husband Joe has tragically passed away this morning (5/26/2022) as a result of a medical emergency.

"Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.

"I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear."

Mrs Garcia had been a teacher for 23 years
Mrs Garcia had been a teacher for 23 years. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday another of Mrs Garcia's nephews said his aunt had sacrificed herself to protect her students.

"My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom," he wrote on Twitter.

"IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO."

Read more: Meghan Markle visits Texas school shooting memorial to 'to offer her condolences as a mother'

Read more: Political rivals clash in heated press conference after Texas shooting leaves 21 dead

Mrs Irma's colleague Eva Mireles, 44, was also killed in Tuesday's shooting.

The pair taught fourth grade together - the equivalent of year five in the UK.

Ms Mireles was married to a policeman and they had a daughter.

Ramos, 18, entered Robb Elementary school, armed with two military-style rifles, after shooting his grandmother.

He opened fire, killing nineteen young students as well as Ms Mireles and Mrs Garcia.

Several more are critically injured.

Officials did not immediately reveal a motive for Ramos, who was shot dead at the scene.

Read more: 'My son was not violent' insists mother of Texas gunman who killed 21 at school

Mr and Mrs Garcia had four children together
Mr and Mrs Garcia had four children together. Picture: Twitter

The attack has sparked renewed debate about the country's gun laws.

Senator Chris Murphy demanded answers, saying: "What are we doing?…This only happens in this country and nowhere else.

"Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day.

"Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate...if your answer is - as the slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives - we do nothing?"

US President Joe Biden questioned: "When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"

He added: "I am sick and tired.

"We have to act."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Chancellor has faced backlash from his own party after he announced his £15bn cost-of-living crisis package

'Throwing red meat to socialists': Tory fury over Sunak's £15bn giveaway

Amber Heard tearfully told the courtroom how the claims from Johnny Depp have upended her life

'They threatened to microwave my baby': Amber Heard breaks down over social media abuse

Sweet footage from "behind the formality" has been released showing moments from the Queen's life

Queen reveals private footage from her younger years that show 'fun behind formality'

US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS

Meghan Markle visits Texas school shooting memorial to 'to offer her condolences as a mother'
Depeche Mode keyboardist and founder Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

Depeche Mode keyboardist and founder Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

The chief of the RMT Union warned LBC's Iain Dale not to 'throw rail workers pay at him'

RMT chief warns Iain Dale not to 'throw train drivers' pay at him'

Fears were raised over the windfall tax effect on inflation

Fears Sunak's windfall tax will make inflation even worse

Ray Liotta has died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic aged 67

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dies aged 67 'while filming new movie in Dominican Republic'

Flowers have been laid at the scene of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Texas police face backlash for '90-minute delay' at school shooting where 19 children died

The BBC will axe Blue Peter channel CBBC from TV

CBBC to be axed from TV along with BBC Four as corporation looks to save money

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men

Pontins has been accused of racially discriminating against gypsies.

Pontins faces watchdog probe into claims of ‘discrimination’ against travellers

Mourners watched on as Bobbi-Anne McLeod's coffin was brought to church

Hundreds of mourners pay respects to murdered teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod at funeral

Former Labour MP Claudia Webbe lost her appeal against her conviction for harassing a love rival

Shamed MP Claudia Webbe loses appeal over conviction for harassing love rival

Rishi Sunak said £400 will be shaved off energy bills from October

Windfall tax on energy firms explained: How do I get Rishi Sunak's new £400 discount?

Bernie Ecclestone, 91, was arrested after trying to board a flight with a gun

Bernie Ecclestone arrested for trying to board flight in Brazil while carrying gun

Latest News

See more Latest News

Messages are written on a cross honouring Irma Garcia, a teacher who was killed in this week's elementary school shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday

Grieving husband of teacher killed in Texas school rampage collapses and dies
In this April 24, 2019, photo, members of South Korean K-Pop group BTS arrive to attend The Fact Music Awards in Incheon, South Korea

K-pop sensation BTS to launch new show on Apple Music 1

Texas School Shooting

Texas massacre gunman ‘walked into school unimpeded’

Argentina Maradona

Flying museum honours Diego Maradona

US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks at George Washington University

US to leverage bloc opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine against China – Blinken
A memorial at the site where Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed

Al Jazeera reporter killed by Israeli forces, says Palestinian Authority
Children walk among buildings destroyed during fighting in Mariupol

Russia slams sanctions and seeks to blame West for food crisis
Former US president Donald Trump

Trump ordered to testify in New York civil investigation

Senator Ted Cruz, right, and Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco pray during a vigil in Uvalde following the shooting at Robb Elementary School

Police face questions over delays storming Texas school

A Japanese man spent around 2m yen on a realistic costume to look like his favourite breed of dog

Japanese man spends £12,000 on realistic dog costume so he can live like an animal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate
Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Andrew Marr branded Boris Johnson an "albino gorilla"

Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him
Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 25/05 | Watch again

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad
'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate
'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's Partygate report

'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's report
Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London