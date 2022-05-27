Husband of murdered teacher 'dies of grief' two days after Texas primary school shooting

Joe and Irma Garcia were married for 24 years. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Daisy Stephens

The husband of one of the teachers murdered in Tuesday's school shooting in Texas has reportedly died two days after the attack.

Joe Garcia, 48, had been married to Irma Garcia for 24 years and the couple had four children together, aged between 12 and 23.

Mrs Garcia, 46, was one of two teachers killed by teenage gunman Salvador Ramos.

Mr Garcia reportedly had a heart attack on Thursday morning after collapsing at home.

His family said he "died of a broken heart".

Mr and Mrs Garcia's nephew John Martinez shared the news on Twitter, writing: "EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia [aunt] Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy"

A fundraising page was set up by Mrs Garcia's cousin Debra Austin.

As of Friday morning the page had raised over $1.6m, despite the initial target being just $10,000.

EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy pic.twitter.com/GlUSOutRVV — john martinez ❤️‍🔥 (@fuhknjo) May 26, 2022

"Irma Garcia was my cousin and one of the teachers killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas," Ms Austin wrote on the page.

"Irma was a wife, a mother of 4, a cousin, a sister a daughter, an aunt and a wonderful person.

"She would literally do anything for anybody......no questions asked.

"She loved her classroom kids and died trying to protect them."

She added: "I am equally devasted (sic) to report Irma's husband Joe has tragically passed away this morning (5/26/2022) as a result of a medical emergency.

"Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.

"I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear."

Mrs Garcia had been a teacher for 23 years. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday another of Mrs Garcia's nephews said his aunt had sacrificed herself to protect her students.

"My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom," he wrote on Twitter.

"IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO."

Mrs Irma's colleague Eva Mireles, 44, was also killed in Tuesday's shooting.

The pair taught fourth grade together - the equivalent of year five in the UK.

Ms Mireles was married to a policeman and they had a daughter.

Ramos, 18, entered Robb Elementary school, armed with two military-style rifles, after shooting his grandmother.

He opened fire, killing nineteen young students as well as Ms Mireles and Mrs Garcia.

Several more are critically injured.

Officials did not immediately reveal a motive for Ramos, who was shot dead at the scene.

Mr and Mrs Garcia had four children together. Picture: Twitter

The attack has sparked renewed debate about the country's gun laws.

Senator Chris Murphy demanded answers, saying: "What are we doing?…This only happens in this country and nowhere else.

"Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day.

"Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate...if your answer is - as the slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives - we do nothing?"

US President Joe Biden questioned: "When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"

He added: "I am sick and tired.

"We have to act."