'I don't hate him': Libby Squire's mum prepares to meet daughter's killer in prison

27 October 2022, 09:17 | Updated: 27 October 2022, 09:35

Libby Squire's mum to meet daughter's killer in jail
Libby Squire's mum will seek answers when she meets Pawel Relowicz in jail. Picture: PA

By James Hockaday

The mum of a university student who was brutally raped and murdered after a night out is to meet the sexual predator who killed her.

Libby Squire, 21, was abducted and killed by Polish butcher Pawel Relowicz, 26, after becoming separated from her friends in Hull in 2019.

Her body was pulled out of the Humber Estuary seven weeks later, and had been submerged for so long that pathologists couldn't say how she died.

How she died is one of the "biggest questions" her mother Lisa Squire has, and could finally get some answers when she meets Relowicz in prison.

"For me, it's more about being in the same space as the last person who was with my daughter," the neo-natal nurse told the BBC.

"I know most of her friends and she was always in contact with me so I know what she was doing in the morning, the afternoon and the evening. I do not know what happened on that last day of her life."

Libby Squire
Libby became separated from her friends on a night out when she was killed. Picture: PA. Picture: PA

Father-of-two Relowicz refused to own up to his crimes but in February 2021 he was convicted of murdering and raping Libby.

Now Mrs Squire is preparing to meet him in jail in a visit arranged through a restorative justice charity, and she's already shown a surprising level of compassion.

"He has committed the worst offences imaginable and the prospect of seeing the mother of the person he killed must be quite difficult, she said.

"He may be a bit nervous. It's quite a brave thing for him to do. I don't hate him, I really don't. I find anger and hatred incredibly draining, so I choose not to go down that route."

Libby, a second year philosophy student, was on a night out with friends in January 2019 when she was refused entry to a nightclub because bouncers thought she was too drunk.

Her friends put her in a taxi and paid the driver to take her home, but after she was dropped off she wandered off.

It was a cold and snowy night, and she started experiencing hypothermia, and was crying and disorientated when Relowicz preyed on her.

READ MORE: Libby Squire's mum: 'If you take a life, you should spend life in prison'

Pawel Relowicz
Relowicz, 26, refused to own up to his crimes after he was arrested. Picture: PA. Picture: Social media

During Relowicz's 14-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court, jurors heard how he had previous convictions for voyeurism, performing sex acts in public and stealing sex toys and underwear from women's homes.

He insisted he had consensual sex with Libby and said he lied after being arrested because he did not want his wife to discover he'd cheated.

Relowicz is shown laughing as he was told why he was being arrested in a new Sky Crime documentary - Libby, Are You Home Yet?.

The three-part series looks at whether he could have been stopped earlier by police considering his string of previous sexual crimes.

READ MORE: 'Let me stay to be a son's role model': Rochdale grooming gang members deported to Pakistan after seven-year legal battle

READ MORE: Prison guard, 34, who sent underwear pics and talked about sex on the phone in relationships with two inmates jailed

Mrs Squire told Sky News she believes Relowicz will kill again if he is released from prison at the end of his 27-year sentence.

"There is not a question of doubt in my mind that if he only gets to serve 27 years, he will come out and do it again, because he will only be in his early 50s," she said.

"He shows no remorse now and I don't believe in 20 years' time he'll show any remorse. "He will come out and do it again. I'm absolutely convinced of it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak is reconsidering major cuts to public spending and tax rises and after a marked improvement in the country's finances.

Rishi Sunak reconsidering tax hikes as budget delay saves Treasury £15 billion

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

Prince Harry reportedly revised parts of his book after the Queen died

Prince Harry's 'intimate' memoir to be 'released in January' after he got 'cold feet' following Queen's death

The warning comes from the BVA ahead of Halloween

'Pets are not fashion accessories': Stark warning for pet owners ahead of Halloween

Rishi Sunak has reappointed Ms Braverman in his Cabinet

Backlash against Braverman: Civil service fury as Sunak accused of 'grubby deal' over Home Secretary appointment

Snow is set to follow on from the warm weather.

Hotter than Greece: Britain to bask in 'unusually warm' weather before snow sweeps across country

Bennett worked as a prison guard at HMP Lincoln

Prison guard, 34, who sent underwear pics and talked about sex on the phone in relationships with two inmates jailed

Sajid Javid speaks to Andrew Marr

Sajid Javid 'hopes Truss and Kwarteng will be friends again' after he 'stops talking' to her

A man was arrested in a similar outfit three years ago

Man arrested after multiple 'gimp' sightings in Somerset

Budd threw excrement over the Captain Sir Tom statue

Eco activist who threw human excrement over Captain Tom monument spared jail and told to pay £200 over stunt

Adil Khan (L) and Qari Abdul Rauf (R)

'Let me stay to be a son's role model': Rochdale grooming gang members deported to Pakistan after seven-year legal battle
Concerns grow over whether pensions and benefits could be in for cuts

Pensions and benefits to be cut? Fears grow after Rishi Sunak says 'difficult decisions' need to be made

VATICAN-RELIGION-POPE-AUDIENCE

'Devil gets in that way' Pope issues warning after admitting priests and nuns watch porn

1

Rishi Sunak brings back fracking ban controversially lifted by former PM Liz Truss

Gareth Hale suffered a stroke

'Everything he loved in his life has been taken away': Daughter of stroke victim hits out at ambulance waiting times

Police want to speak to Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino (L) in connection with the fatal stabbing of Yolanda Saldana Feliz (R)

Hunt for man after woman stabbed to death and another seriously hurt - with police warning 'do not approach him'

Latest News

See more Latest News

1

Drugs smuggler, 74, caught with a £1m haul extradited from Portuguese prison to UK after wife, 72, dies in jail
Thousands of protesters 40 days since Masha Amini death

Thousands of protesters defy Iran's police and gather 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death

Garforth was arrested in Neuva Andalucia

One of UK's most wanted caught in police sting in Spain 'tried to ride e-bike at undercover cops before arrest'
Afghan commandos are being recruited by Putin

Afghan commando unit trained by Britain 'approached by Russia over Whatsapp' to fight in Ukraine
The tragedy happened in Biggera Waters

Brit, 57, killed by teenage motorist who go out of car to desperately try and save him

The woman was hit by a car while sabotaging a hunt

'Hit-and-run' horror on a country estate: Shocking moment hunt saboteur is slammed into by a car which drives off
Two killed and three taken to hospital after crash in Pembrokeshire

Two dead and two children seriously injured after three-car crash in Pembrokeshire

1

London council will become first in the UK to issue £130 fines for exceeding 20mph limit

Vladimir Putin oversaw a nuclear test

Vladimir Putin oversees massive nuclear test amid fears he could detonate nuke and claims over 'dirty bomb'
Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak clashed over issues including the reappointment of Home Secretary Suella Braverman

Fiery Sunak locks horns with Starmer over economy, Brexit and Braverman in first PMQs as Prime Minister

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10 | Watch again

Gay football journalism student

I have 'conflicted' feelings about the World Cup, says gay journalism student

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak has taken a big hit bringing back Suella Braverman but he owes her - big time
Suella back in cabinet

'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak's 'bold' Cabinet reshuffle shows how confident he really is

Andrew Marr reacts to Rishi Sunak's first day as PM

Andrew Marr: I think exhaustion is rippling through the Conservative party, mixed with relief
sunak

'A government of no talent': James O'Brien says PM is at risk of 'presiding' over talentless cabinet

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit