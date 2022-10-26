Prison guard, 34, who sent underwear pics and talked about sex on the phone in relationships with two inmates jailed

Bennett worked as a prison guard at HMP Lincoln. Picture: Lincolnshire Police/Alamy

By Will Taylor

A prison officer who sent photos of herself in underwear along with love letters to two inmates has been jailed.

Emma Webster, 34, would send sexual messages and make raunchy phone calls.

She struck up an inappropriate relationship with Bradley Brammall at HMP Lincoln, having 17 calls with him in which they would talk about sex.

The mother-of-two was just seven months into the job when she began the relationship in August 2021.

An investigation was launched when a new number belonging to an "Emma Smith" appeared on Brammall's contact list.

Transcripts between the two were logged, including one where he told Webster he wanted a sex act performed on him.

It was brought to an end in October but eight days later she started a new relationship with another inmate, Jimmy Bennett, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Suspicions were raised by Webster's colleagues when they noticed she was buzzing his cell more often.

Bennett began relationships with two inmates despite starting her job just months before. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

She would send sexual photos and love letters and they would speak on the phone 75 times between October and November, with Webster asking Bennett on one occasion if he was "pulling [his] pants down".

Webster, who told police she was just being friendly with Brammall and had a non-sexual relationship with Bennett, was jailed for 14 months after admitting misconduct in public office, The Sun reports.

Judge Catarina Sjölin Knight, sentencing, said it was clear she was chasing the relationships, instead of being targeted by inmates.

"You had a position of trust and authority as an operational support grade officer at HMP Lincoln," she told Webster.

"In that position you misconducted yourself by engaging in relationships, first with one prisoner, and then with another."