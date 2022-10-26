Eco activist who threw human excrement over Captain Tom monument spared jail and told to pay £200 over stunt

Budd threw excrement over the Captain Sir Tom statue. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

An eco activist who dumped human excrement over a memorial to Captain Sir Tom Moore has been spared jail.

Maddie Bud was instead told to pay £200 in compensation for the stunt, which horrified the nation.

The 21-year-old, who used to be a medical student, had admitted causing criminal damage earlier in October.

She was also given 21 weeks in custody at her sentencing on Wednesday, suspended for 18 months.

A judge told Budd: "Given your actions could not or have not achieved what you wanted them to and you want to find a better way to express your message… I am just about persuaded I can suspend your sentence."

Budd shocked Britain when she poured faeces over the memorial to Captain Sir Tom, who captured hearts by raising more than £30m for NHS charities as he walked around his garden during lockdown.

The Second World War veteran helped raise spirits when the nation was plunged into the first, strict set of Covid rules.

He had only intended to raise £1,000 for his 100th birthday. He later died in February 2021 after contracting Covid.

Captain Sir Tom raised millions during lockdown. Picture: Alamy

Budd, of Kington, Herefordshire, who the court heard had been living in a caravan with a chemical toilet, poured the excrement over the life-sized monument to Captain Sir Tom in Thistley Meadow, south Derbyshire, in a video that was posted online on October 1.

Her living situation meant she had access to faeces, the court was told. She later cleaned the statue with water and tissue paper.

She would later come forward to claim responsibility for the stunt, which Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told caused “outrage amongst society”.

David Burns, prosecuting, said: "Captain Tom was a figure well-known to the public.

"His work and charity had a great impact during the Covid crisis. The matter has caused some outrage amongst society in general."

Budd's defence lawyer said she had expressed sorrow over the stunt. Picture: Alamy

Budd was in breach of a conditional discharge that had been imposed after she targeted a silhouette of Captain Sir Tom the Oval cricket ground and while wearing T-shirt calling for an end to private jets in the UK.

Katie McFadden, defending, said Budd had expressed sorrow for any offence endured by Captain Sir Tom's family and had reflected on her actions.

"She has expressed she will not undertake actions such as this in the future," Ms McFadden said, saying she wanted to "cause moral disruption" and draw attention to the "world around her".

Budd was told by District Judge Louisa Cieciroa: "You had clearly thought about what would cause the most amount of outrage and publicity.

"Although the substance you used was deliberately chosen as being the most demeaning and disgraceful as possible, equally it was a substance which can be easily cleaned."

Her mother Hattie said after the sentencing: "My daughter's actions have been headline news, she has been belittled and scorned.

"Meanwhile, the Government is failing in its duty of care to all our children, young people and future generations by supporting the interests of institutions which are contributing to climate breakdown, a fact that should make headlines every day."

Budd's father Jim, 62, previously said she had dropped out of medical school to become a full-time eco activist.

He said: "The shock of this is hurting people and upsetting them.

"I'm ashamed of her and what she has done. There has been a big public reaction for obvious reasons.

"I don't think she understands what the hell she was unleashing. She's done something horrible without thinking of the consequences."

He added: "It goes against all the things you install in your children - it is not normal behaviour. I'm extremely sad. The fact is she has sort of gone rogue."