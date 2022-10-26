Man arrested after multiple 'gimp' sightings in Somerset

A man was arrested in a similar outfit three years ago. Picture: Handout

By Kit Heren

A man has been arrested after two people were approached by someone wearing a full-body black outfit in a remote village in south-west England.

The man was arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance after the incidents in Millier Road in Cleeve, North Somerset.

He was detained by police shortly before 1am on Tuesday, and has since been released on bail.

The man, who is in his 30s, walked towards the two men before rolling around on the ground.

Somerset Police officers told the BBC that they had responded quickly because of a similarity to previous incidents.

A man wearing a similar 'gimp' suit had been seen in a nearby village in 2019 and 2021.

Acting Inspector Lee Kerslake, of the neighbourhood policing team, said: "No-one has been physically harmed during any of these incidents but we know they have caused concern to the local community

He added that they were "determined to identify the individual or individuals responsible and stop them."

Acting Insp Kerslake said: "We continue to keep an open mind about the intentions of the man on Millier Road and whether the incident is linked to any others.

"To reassure the community, we will be carrying out extra patrols in the area and anyone concerned about this, or any other incident, is encouraged to speak to an officer."

The other previous sightings included a couple seeing a masked man staring through their window.

A woman told the BBC at the time: "I've got older children and even my kids are saying 'it's the gimp man again."

