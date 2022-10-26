'Hit-and-run' horror on a country estate: Shocking moment hunt saboteur is slammed into by a car which drives off

By Kit Heren

This is the terrifying moment a woman who was trying to sabotage a hunt was knocked over by a car that then drove off, leaving her injured on the ground.

Police said they have worked out who was driving the car and are continuing to investigate.

The incident took place in rural Leicestershire on Tuesday. The Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs group, who describe their mission as "saving wildlife through direct action", tried to break up the hunt.

The Cottesmore Hunt in 2019. Picture: Getty

Footage shows the protestors walking along the road in the village of Knossington as red-coated horse riders move past - before a woman, who is in her 40s, is knocked off her feet and sent flying by a car travelling at speed.

The car drives off, without appearing to stop. The victim lies motionless on the ground as the other protestors call an ambulance.

The woman was taken to hospital, but her life is not in danger.

Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs claimed the driver was a member of the Cottesmore Hunt, although LBC could immediately verify this.

The Cottesmore Hunt describe themselves "as a thriving pack who hunt within the law in Rutland, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire", and can trace their history as far back as the 17th century.

The two groups have previous history. A follower of the Cottesmore Hunt was sacked from her job as a primary school teacher last year after Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs published a video of her punching and kicking her horse.

The Cottesmore Hunt said at the time that they "strongly disapprove" of the woman's behaviour, adding that she would no longer be involved in the hunt.

LBC has contacted Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs and the Cottesmore Hunt for more information.

Detective Inspector Charles Edwards said about the latest incident: “Our investigation into this incident is in its early stages.

“We’re aware of a video of the incident which has been posted online.

"I would ask that people do not share anything that could impact our enquiries.

“However, I would ask anyone who was in the area and saw what happened – or who has footage of the incident or events leading up to and after it – to come forward.”

"You can pass on information by visiting and quoting reference 22*623684. Alternatively call 101."