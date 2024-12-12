Iran ‘mothership’ not behind mystery drone sightings in the US, Pentagon says

Pentagon officials have said an Iranian mothership was not behind a recent spate of drone sightings in the US
By Jacob Paul

The Pentagon has poured cold water on claims an “Iranian mothership” coming from the Atlantic was behind a flurry of recent mystery drone sightings in the US.

A handful of drones have been spotted in the skies of New Jersey in recent weeks, sparking alarm among high ranking officials in the state.

Some have also been seen close to sensitive military locations in the state, while others have been spotted near President-elect Donald Trump's golf course in the town of Bedminster. 

US congressman Jeff Van Drew has alleged he was told by "high sources" that the mystery objects were linked to Iran

"That mothership... is off the East Coast of the United States of America. They've launched drones into everything that we can see or hear."

"These are from high sources. I don't say this lightly."

He claimed the Iranian regime likely launched the vessel a month ago after striking a deal with China to “purchase drones, a mothership and other technologies”.

The Pentagon has raced to deny this allegation. Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters on Wednesday: "There is no truth to that. 

"There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States, and there's no so-called mothership launching drones towards the United States."

She added that “these are not drones coming from a foreign entity or adversary".The drone sightings have sent New Jersey into a state of panic. 

Jon Bramnick, a Republican state senator in New Jersey, has said he wants to see a ban on all drones until Congress figures out what is going on.

He also called for a “limited state of emergency … until the public receives an explanation regarding these multiple sightings”. 

The unsolved drone sightings started to emerge in mid-November as isolated postings by local residents on social media. 

They have persisted ever since, with 49 reported sightings on Sunday alone, Governor Phil Murphy claimed on Monday.

The issue has now risen right to the top of the political agenda as lawmakers and congress scramble to crack down. 

On Wednesday, state and local officials held a closed-door meeting with representatives from the Department of Homeland Security to address the matter.

New Jersey Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, who attended the congressional hearing on Tuesday, said there have been reports ranging from four to 180 sightings per night. 

A spokesman from the FBI, the leading agency investigating the sightings, said it is "doing all we can [to] figure out what's going on."

"The public can continue to call our 800 line, or submit a tip online, we are acting on every substantive lead that we get," the spokesman added.

