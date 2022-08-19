Breaking News

Isis 'Beatle' from London jailed for life in US for role in hostage taking and beheading plot

19 August 2022, 16:58 | Updated: 19 August 2022, 17:49

Alamy/Handout
The Isis member has been jailed for life. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

An Isis "Beatle" who came from London has been jailed for life in a US court for his role in hostage-taking and beheadings.

El Shafee Elsheikh, 34, was part of a cell of terrorists within the group that rampaged across parts of Syria and Iraq.

They were nicknamed the Beatles for their English accents.

He showed no emotion as the judge, Thomas Selby Ellis, delivered the sentencing in Virginia.

His victims' families watched on as he was given a life sentence for the eight counts he was convicted of in April, which relate to his role in a hostage-taking scheme that involved torturing, beating and executing prisoners.

He declined to speak in court.

The judge said: "The behaviour of this defendant and his co-defendant can only be described as horrific barbaric, brutal and callous.

"This is a significant episode in the history of our country and our justice system."

Victims of Isis addressed him in court
Victims of Isis addressed him in court. Picture: Handout

Elsheikh, who wore a green prison jumpsuit with white trainers and glasses, listened to victims' families as they spoke to himn in court, occasionally turning his head towards them.

The mother of American journalist James Foley, who was held hostage by the group and murdered by "Jihadi John", another Beatle whose real name was Mohammed Emwazi, spoke directly to the jihadist.

"This trial has revealed the horrific human rights crimes you committed while part of Isis," she said to him before sentencing,” she told Elsheikh before his sentencing.

"Your hatred overtook your humanity.

"You have been held accountable for your depravity this [and] ... you will spend the rest of your life in prison, but you too have lost.

"You have lost your citizenship, your country ... your family."

She continued: "Knowing Jim, my suffering and that of our family would have given Jim the deepest pain.

"Jim would say 'Elsheikh, you did not kill me. I am alive in my family and friends and their friends.

"I live on in those who survived your inhumanity. I am alive in all those who aspire to moral courage.

"In many ways I am more alive than I have ever been'."

She added: "I pity you for choosing hatred and for succumbing to a false theology.

"I pray that your time in prison gives you time to reflect ... and even make amends.

"The God I believe in will forgive you."

The other Beatles were ringleader Emwazi, Aine Davis, Alexanda Kotey, who was jailed for life by the same judge in April. Davis was given 15 months in Ireland.

The Metropolitan Police's Commander Richard Smith, who leads the Counter Terrorism Command, said: "This is one of the most significant international terrorism cases ever brought to trial.

"These were some of the most barbaric terrorist acts ever seen, carried out with chilling callousness and brutality.

"This is a time to remember all of the victims - those innocent people who were senselessly killed, and also the surviving hostages who experienced unimaginable horrors at the hands of El Shafee Elsheikh and his co-defendant Alexanda Kotey.

"They have shown remarkable fortitude and bravery in giving their accounts of what happened to investigators, and in court.

"I hope that those most affected may take some comfort in knowing that these extremely dangerous men have been brought to justice."

