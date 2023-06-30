Boy, 15, and man, 23 killed 'during music video shoot' as police launch double murder probe in north London

The victims were stabbed to death in Elthorne Road, Islington. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

A 15-year-old schoolboy has been stabbed to death in a double killing in north London.

The boy died at the scene in Elthorne Road, Archway after the stabbing at 11.30pm last night.

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A third knife victim, 28, was found at a nearby property with a stab injury that is not life threatening.

Witnesses told the Evening Standard the stabbing took place when violence broke out while a music video was being filmed.

A 15 year old and a 23 year old man were fatally stabbed. Picture: LBC

One said: “There was filming and then all hell let loose. There were a lot of kids, some very young hanging around. It’s a tragedy.”

Police believe a large number of people were present when the attack took place and are urging witnesses and those with information to come forward.

There have been no arrests.

Jeremy Corbyn at the scene of the stabbing in Islington this morning. Picture: LBC

A Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers has been authorised in the area.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said: "My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident.

"We will support our colleagues as they investigate and members of the public will see an increased policing presence in the area.

"I urge anyone who has information that can help us establish exactly what has happened to approach those officers or contact us immediately. A man and boy have lost their lives and we must now work together to identify those responsible and remove them from our streets."

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 9383/29 June.