Israel ‘won’t move forward’ with ceasefire unless Hamas names first hostages to be released, says Netanyahu

18 January 2025, 17:16 | Updated: 18 January 2025, 17:41

The Israeli cabinet convenes for approval of the ceasefire deal with Hamas.
The Israeli cabinet convenes for approval of the ceasefire deal with Hamas. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Benjamin Netanyahu has warned he will not "move forward" with tomorrow's agreed ceasefire unless Hamas reveals the names of the hostages that are set to be freed in hours.

The Israeli Prime Minister says he has still not received a list of those still held hostage by Hamas.

“We will not move forward with the outline until we receive a list of the hostages to be freed, as agreed," he said.

Mr Netanyahu added: “Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement. The sole responsibility lies with Hamas.”

Under the agreement, Hamas is required to provide the names of the hostages at least 24 hours ahead of their release.

Read more: Ceasefire between Hamas and Israel to begin on Sunday morning

Read more: Israel says it struck '50 terror targets' ahead of Gaza ceasefire, as Hamas allies say strikes 'put hostages at risk'

The fighting is set to stop at 6.30am on Sunday.
The fighting is set to stop at 6.30am on Sunday. Picture: Getty

Israel’s justice ministry has published its own a list of more than 700 who are to be freed in the deal’s first phase, set take place from 4pm local time.

The fighting is scheduled to end on Sunday morning at 8.30am local time (6.30am UK time).

Under the deal, 33 hostages are set to be released over the next six weeks, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

The remainder, including male soldiers, are to be released in a second phase that will be negotiated during the first. Hamas has said it will not release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal.

Qatari official Dr Majed Al-Ansari, an adviser to the Qatari Prime Minister, told LBC's Matt Frei that Sunday's ceasefire is "the last chance for peace" in the Middle East.

"We can't afford to go on like this," he added.

Qatar and the US were among the third party countries driving the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

The deal was agreed in an Israeli cabinet meeting that lasted for more than six hours.

The six-week ceasefire was bitterly opposed by some hardline politicians.

Some commentators have raised concerns that the deal could collapse, leading to more fighting and some hostages being held back.

Dr Al-Ansari said: "We are hoping for the pressure from the international community, including the UK, to make sure that no party can go back on their promises and their agreement."

