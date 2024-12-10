Israel to set up 'sterile defensive zone' in Syria as it brands reports IDF tanks are approaching Damascus 'fake news'

Israeli troops near the buffer zone between Syria and Israel in the Golan Heights, as the military also bombed Damascus. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Israel will set up a “sterile defensive zone” in Southern Syria, the country’s Defence Minister reportedly said on Tuesday.

It comes just hours after the Israeli Defence Force seized a roughly 155-square-mile buffer zone inside Syria that had been established after the 1973 Mideast war, known as the Golan Heights.

The IDF said it made the move to prevent attacks in the aftermath of the overthrow of President Bashar Assad.

Now, Defence Minister Israel Katz’ has reportedly said the IDF will set up a 'sterile defensive zone' in Southern Syria.

“The IDF (military) has been operating in Syria in recent days to strike and destroy strategic capabilities that threaten the State of Israel. The navy operated last night to destroy the Syrian fleet with great success,” Katz said.

According to Reuters, he added a “sterile defensive zone” will be created in southern Syria, without a permanent Israeli presence, to prevent any terrorist threat to Israel.

Israeli tanks maneuver in the buffer zone in the Quneitra crossing. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Israel denied reports that IDF tanks are advancing towards Damascus.

Reports have emerged from security sources that Israeli troops had reached within 15 miles of the Syrian capital.

"The reports circulating in the media about the alleged advancement of Israeli tanks towards Damascus are false," an IDF spokesperson said.

"IDF troops are stationed within the buffer zone, as stated in the past."

An official said earlier troops plan to seize a buffer zone inside Syria as well as "a few more points that have strategic meaning".

Israel has also said it is striking suspected chemical weapons sites and heavy weapons to prevent them from falling into the hands of extremists. Israeli officials rarely acknowledge individual strikes.

Israel has a long history of seizing territory during wars with its neighbours and occupying it indefinitely, citing security concerns.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it in a move not recognised internationally, except by the United States.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has closely tracked the conflict since the civil war erupted nearly 14 years ago, said Israel has carried out more than 300 airstrikes across the country since rebels overthrew Mr Assad over the weekend, ending his family's half-century rule.

The Observatory, and Beirut-based Mayadeen TV, which has reporters in Syria, said Israeli troops are advancing up the Syrian side of the border with Lebanon. It was not possible to independently confirm the reports.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, dismissed reports of a larger Israeli invasion as "rumours".

Egypt and Saudi Arabia have condemned Israel's incursion, accusing it of exploiting the disarray in Syria and violating international law.

"The assaults carried out by the Israeli occupation government, including the seizure of the buffer zone in the Golan Heights, and the targeting of Syrian territory confirm Israel's continued violation of the principles of international law and its determination to sabotage Syria's chances of restoring its security, stability and territorial integrity," the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia has been in talks with the United States in recent years over normalising relations with Israel in exchange for a US defence pact, American assistance in establishing a civilian nuclear programme and a pathway to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Israeli military vehicles cross the fence as they return from the buffer zone with Syria, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights. Picture: Getty

But the kingdom has also repeatedly condemned Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, where it is at war with the Hamas militant group.

Last month, Saudi Arabia's crown prince and day-to-day ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, allegations Israel adamantly rejects.