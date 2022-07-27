Devastated mum's tribute to 'wonderful' Brit, 22, killed in freak helicopter accident

Jack Fenton (right), 22, died in the horror helicopter accident on Monday in Athens. Picture: Athena Pictures/Facebook

By Sophie Barnett

A devastated mother has paid tribute to her "wonderful" son after he was killed by a helicopter rotor blade in Greece as his friends hit out at claims the 22-year-old had been distracted by his phone.

Jack Fenton, 22, died instantly when he was struck by a high-speed blade at a helipad in Spata, Athens, during a holiday with a group of friends.

He was flying back from Mykonos with three friends in the 407 bell helicopter when the tragedy unfolded shortly after 6pm on Monday.

Jack's mum Victoria, of Tonbridge, Kent, called her son a "wonderful boy" and said what happened to him was a "horrible accident".

"We are completely devastated. He was the most wonderful boy," she told MailOnline.

"I think the pilot is in custody, but it was the most horrible of accidents by the looks of it."

Jack and his friends were due to fly back home on Monday following their brief trip to the holiday hotspot where they had celebrated a birthday.

Jack Fenton, 22, was allegedly 'taking a photo' when he was fatally struck by the helicopter tail rotor. Picture: Facebook

Greek investigators yesterday claimed the Oxford Brooks student ran back on to the tarmac after safely disembarking the helicopter so he could take a photograph, despite warnings from the crew.

But Jack Stanton-Gleaves, 20, who was in the helicopter along with friends James Yeabsley, 19, and Max Savage, 20, rejected the police and pilot's version of events.

Jack, whose father Robin Stanton-Gleaves is owner and chairman of National League side Bromley FC and was in a helicopter following behind, told Sun Online "no instructions were given" and claimed no one escorted the group to the lounge.

"We disembarked on our own and no one stopped Jack from going to the rear of the helicopter," he said.

"None of us reached the lounge before the accident happened.

Jack reportedly walked behind the Bell 407 helicopter while its engines were still engaged and was struck by the aircraft's tail rotor. Picture: Athena Pictures

"I've heard people say Jack was on his phone and ran back to the helicopter and this is totally untrue. He was not on his phone and why he turned towards the rear of the helicopter I don't know."

The pilot of the helicopter and two ground technicians have been arrested.

The aviation employees could face manslaughter or negligence charges if they knowingly allowed the party to leave the chopper when it was not safe to do so.

A second helicopter - containing Robin Stanton-Gleaves, his son Max Stanton-Gleaves, and friend Tom Aitkins - followed behind them.

It's been claimed Jack started to move away from the reception and towards the helicopter - despite those around him shouting at him to stop.

His friends have rubbished the claims, and Greek police said they were not ruling out any scenario.

The man reportedly walked behind the Bell 407 helicopter while its engines were still engaged and was struck by the aircraft's tail rotor. Picture: Athena Pictures

Tributes have since poured in for Jack, who was described as "very popular" by the headteacher of his former school in Maidstone, Kent.

James Thomas, headmaster of Sutton Valence School, said: "Our school was very sad to hear the tragic news about Jack this morning.

"He was a very popular member of the community, and we have sent our condolences to the family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the incident."

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities."