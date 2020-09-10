Jacob Rees-Mogg isolating as child awaits coronavirus test result

10 September 2020, 16:11

Jacob Rees-Mogg said his family was isolating while his child awaits results of a coronavirus test
Jacob Rees-Mogg said his family was isolating while his child awaits results of a coronavirus test. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

Jacob Reed-Mogg is isolating with his family after one of his children was tested for coronavirus.

The Commons Leader confirmed the news in a tweet, where he also thanked deputy chief whip Stuart Andrew for replacing him at the weekly business questions session.

He wrote: "Many thanks to @StuartAndrew for standing in for me at business questions.

"One of my children was tested for Covid-19 last weekend after displaying symptoms.

"In accordance with Government guidance, the household has been in self-isolation while we await the test result."

At the session in parliament, where Mr Rees-Mogg would usually update MPs about schedules for the following week, Mr Andrew said: "A member of the Leader of the House's household is awaiting a Covid test result after having been symptomatic.

"The leader is therefore self-isolating along with his family."

A spokesman for Mr Rees-Mogg said no further details would be released on the matter.

Just last week, the father-of-six had tweeted a photo of five of his children dressed in school uniforms as they prepared to return for the new term.

He said at the time: "The holidays are over and my five older children certainly need and want to be at school."

Shadow Commons leader Valerie Vaz wished the Rees-Mogg family well after hearing the news, adding: "We know it had to be something very, very serious for him not to be here."

SNP Commons leader Tommy Sheppard, meanwhile, joked that he would miss being "patronised in the flesh".

He said: "Can I also wish the Leader of the House and his family well. I can hardly hide my disappointment at his absence.

"After five long months of my own absence from this chamber, and sometimes problematic communication through the virtual proceedings, I have been looking forward to being patronised in the flesh rather than over the internet."

