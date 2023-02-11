'My brother's killer must die behind bars': Brother of James Bulger talks of pain 30 after murder that shook Britain

James Bulger is pictured with a family member months before his death. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

James Bulger's brother has called on the government to block any release Jon Venables three decades on from the two-year-old's murder.

Michael Fergus, 29, never got to meet his big brother James.

He said killers Robert Thompson and Jon Venables, who were then ten-years-old, robbed him of his childhood.

Fergus told the Express: "I would have loved to have looked up to him, asked him questions, talked to him about exams, cars, going to bars, normal stuff.

“For me personally, getting justice for James and keeping Venables behind bars would be more about giving us and particularly my mum peace of mind.

Jon Venables' mugshot, aged 10. Picture: Getty

“For that to happen 30 years since losing James would be so fitting. The day that happens my mum [Denise] will have a smile on her face that will never stop."

After eight years behind bars, Thompson was released in 2001 and given a new identity.

Venables re-offended and is currently in prison for possession of child sex abuse imagery. He faces a parole hearing in the next few months and could be freed.

Both killers were made the subjects of so-called 'Mary Bell orders', lifetime anonymity court injunctions.

Bulger is pictured via CCTV on the day he was killed. Picture: Alamy

Fergus and his mother were reportedly told by then-justice secretary Dominic Raab that convicted killers like Venables would never be released under "two strikes and you're in" plans.

But Raab's bill of rights plan has since been shelved, prompting concern in the family that Venables could soon be on his way to freedom.

Before attending school, Michael’s surname was changed to Fergus to protect him from questions from his classmates.