Jay Slater's dad explains what happened in hunt for him in new TikTok videos

Jay Slater's dad Warren has set up a TikTok account to talk about his disappearance. Picture: TikTok/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Jay Slater's father, Warren, has created a new TikTok account to share insights about the events surrounding the search for his son.

The videos, posted by Warren, quickly went viral, with many viewers speculating that he may still have unanswered questions about the 19-year-old's disappearance.

The account includes a photo montage set to rave music, featuring images of Jay and the remote area of Macsa, Tenerife, where he was last seen.

Jay, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, travelled to the Canary Islands for a weekend music festival with two friends when he disappeared late on the night of June 16.

Family members at Jay's funeral in Accrington. Picture: Alamy

Conspiracy theories surrounding the case have been widespread and appear to have been further fueled by a video Warren posted on TikTok four days ago.

Warren Slater speaking in a new TikTok video. Picture: TikTok

Dozens of troops during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist . Picture: Alamy

Both of his parents had previously been vocal in their calls for help with their son.

They also travelled to Tenerife to help with the hunt.

He said that the period since his son had gone missing had been "a living hell".