First names of Jeffrey Epstein associates revealed as US court documents unsealed

By Jenny Medlicott

A New York court has revealed the first names of 187 people connected to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The names of the 187 associates of Epstein, previously referred to as John Doe or Jane Doe, are currently being reviewed from the 934 pages of documents.

Some of those on the list are accused of wrongdoing, while others are potential witnesses or are making allegations.

It comes after judge Loretta Preska ordered that materials connected to Virginia Giuffre's defamation case against Epstein's former fixer Ghislaine Maxwell be released.

She said that some individuals should be named because they had already spoken to the media.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

