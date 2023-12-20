'Who's on the naughty list?': Prince Andrew accuser says 'a lot of people are nervous' as Epstein associates to be named

20 December 2023, 19:22

A court has ordered 177 names to be unsealed
A court has ordered 177 names to be unsealed. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Andrew's sex accuser Virginia Giuffre has hinted "a lot of people will be nervous" after a judge ruled more than 170 of Jeffrey Epstein's associates are to be named.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Around 177 individuals, previously referred to as John Doe or Jane Doe, will be made public in the next few weeks.

Judge Loretta Preska ordered that materials connected to Ms Giuffre's defamation case against Epstein's former fixer Ghislaine Maxwell be released.

Ms Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by Epstein and had sex with the prince aged 17, was triumphant as she tweeted today: "Finally we are hearing members of the US government senators about the need for transparency."

She added: "There's going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years."

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre centre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo: US Dept of Justice.
Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre centre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo: US Dept of Justice. Picture: Alamy
Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in 2019
Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in 2019. Picture: Alamy

Prince Andrew settled a civil sexual assault case that had been brought against him in the States by Ms Giuffre.

Ms Giuffree had been suing the Duke of York as she claimed he sexually assaulted three times when she was 17 years.

He denied the allegations.

The pair reached an out-court-settlement for an undisclosed sum, thought to be around £12million.

Read More: JP Morgan to pay over claims it enabled Epstein’s sex trafficking operations

Read More: Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious multi-million dollar New Mexico 'Zorro Ranch' finally sold to mysterious buyer

Several of Epstein's victims named in the documents will be able to remain anonymous, as making their identities public would “disclose sensitive information regarding an alleged minor victim of sexual abuse who has not spoken publicly and who has maintained his or her privacy.”

The order will take effect from January 1, 2024. The individuals concerned have 14 days to appeal.

Maxwell, who is currently in prison, was sued by Ms Giuffre in 2015 after the convicted child sex trafficker called her a liar when claiming she had been sexually abused as a minor.

It formed part of a criminal investigation that led to Maxwell being convicted of child sex trafficking in 2021.

Epstein took his own life while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges in 2019.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy

A number of Epstein's associates have already been made public.

Epstein pilot Larry Visoski previously testifies that Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and actor Kevin Spacey had been flown on his plane in the 1990s.

