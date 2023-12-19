Identities of over 170 Jeffrey Epstein associates to be revealed after judge unseals court records

19 December 2023

A court has ordered the names to be unsealed
A court has ordered the names to be unsealed. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

More than 170 of Jeffrey Epstein's associates are set to be named in the next few weeks after a judge ordered a series of previously redacted documents be unsealed.

Judge Loretta Preska ordered that materials connected to Virginia Giuffre's defamation case against Epstein's former fixer Ghislaine Maxwell be released.

Around 177 individuals, previously referred to as John Doe or Jane Doe, will be made public.

However, several of Epstein's victims named in the documents will be able to remain anonymous, as making their identities public would “disclose sensitive information regarding an alleged minor victim of sexual abuse who has not spoken publicly and who has maintained his or her privacy.”

Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in 2019
Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in 2019. Picture: Alamy

The order will take effect from January 1, 2024. The individuals concerned have 14 days to appeal.

Maxwell, who is currently in prison, was sued by Ms Giuffre in 2015 after the convicted child sex trafficker called her a liar when claiming she had been sexually abused as a minor.

Read More: JP Morgan to pay over claims it enabled Epstein’s sex trafficking operations

Read More: Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious multi-million dollar New Mexico 'Zorro Ranch' finally sold to mysterious buyer

It former part of a criminal investigation that led to Maxwell being convicted of child sex trafficking in 2021.

Epstein took his own life while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges in 2019.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy

A number of Epstein's associates have already been made public.

Epstein pilot Larry Visoski previously testifies that Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and actor Kevin Spacey had been flown on his plane in the 1990s.

