Jeremy Corbyn under investigation by Parliamentary watchdog

9 July 2021, 07:35

Jeremy Corbyn is under investigation
Jeremy Corbyn is under investigation. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Jeremy Corbyn is under investigation by Parliament's sleaze watchdog following allegations he did not properly declare financial support given to him for legal disputes involving anti-Semitism.

The former Labour leader is under investigation over the "registration of an interest under the Guide to the Rules" by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

It comes after Labour MP Neil Coyle wrote to the commissioner regarding financial and in-kind support for legal disputes the former leader, who now sits as an independent MP, has been involved in.

In the letter, first reported by Sky News, Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP Mr Coyle, who is a critic of Mr Corbyn, said he believed his former boss may have broken the code of conduct for MPs over declaring the support.

He claimed that the former leader had "received financial support for legal cases involving him in various legal disputes, principally surrounding anti-Semitism", but that he said had not been properly declared.

At the time, Mr Corbyn told Sky News: "I will be liaising with the commissioner in response to Neil Coyle's correspondence."

The former Labour leader had the Labour whip withdrawn in October 2020 following his response to an Equality and Human Rights Commission report into anti-Semitism in the party.

His office has been contacted for comment.

