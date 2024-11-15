Newcastle United star Joelinton makes plea to burglars after latest break-in saying there’s ‘nothing valuable left’

The Brazilian football star has made a plea following another break-in. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Newcastle star Joelinton has posted online to say his home was broken into again and made a direct plea to potential burglars, telling them there is "nothing valuable left here".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The midfielder posted on his Instagram story on Friday and asked that his home is "respected as a safe space" for his family.

The Brazilian said: "Our home was broken into again.

"To anyone considering doing this: Please know that there is nothing valuable left here!

"What we care about most is our family's safety and our kids growing up without fear.

Read more: ‘London has turned into something crazy’: Devastation of luxury shop owner after £500k worth of bags stolen in raid

Read more: Pictured: Two boys, 15 and 16, stabbed to death in Bristol as heartbroken sister pays tribute

"We hope for a community where our children, and everyone's children, feel safe.

"We ask that our home be respected as a safe space for our family. We simply want to live in peace."

Northumbria Police has been asked to comment.