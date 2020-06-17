Johnson v Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions: Watch live from midday

Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions on the day after the government's U-turn over free school meals.

Yesterday, the government changed their mind on extending the school meal voucher scheme over the summer holidays following the campaign by Marcus Rashford.

Labour claimed credit for that U-turn on social media - despite being very much the Manchester United star's project - so how will Sir Keir Starmer approach that story?

Also sure to come up is the government's plan to ease lockdown, the two-metre rule, schools returning and the row over statues of slavers and racists being protected.

Watch the full session live right here.