Johnson v Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions: Watch live from midday

17 June 2020, 09:29

Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions on the day after the government's U-turn over free school meals.

Yesterday, the government changed their mind on extending the school meal voucher scheme over the summer holidays following the campaign by Marcus Rashford.

Labour claimed credit for that U-turn on social media - despite being very much the Manchester United star's project - so how will Sir Keir Starmer approach that story?

Also sure to come up is the government's plan to ease lockdown, the two-metre rule, schools returning and the row over statues of slavers and racists being protected.

Watch the full session live right here.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Coronavirus: New Zealand PM brings in military chief after 'unacceptable' quarantine lapse

North Korea: Troops to be deployed to South Korean border as Pyongyang rips up peace agreement

House struck by lightning as thunderstorms and flash flooding hit parts of UK

Matt Hancock explains why he thanked 'Daniel Rashford' for free school meals campaign

Willie Thorne: Snooker star dies after being placed in induced coma in Spain

The News Explained

Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's missed targets and U-turns: A full list

The Germans episode of Fawlty Towers has been removed from UKTV

The reason Fawlty Towers has been removed... and it's not to do with Germans
Rachael Venables makes a facemask out of an old t-shirt

How to make a coronavirus facemask from an old t-shirt

Nick Ferrari explains the true cost of coronavirus on the economy

Nick Ferrari explains the true cost of coronavirus on the economy
South Korea has had fewer than 270 coronavirus deaths

South Korea shows what "world-beating" coronavirus tracing programme looks like