Just Eat to axe 1,700 drivers as it bids to tackle downturn in orders resulting from cost-of-living crisis

Takeaway giant Just Eat will slash 1,700 riders after a drop in orders over the last year.

The Anglo-Dutch firm will attempt to streamline its operations and cut costs - despite having high-profile stars such as Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg in their adverts in recent years.

The company saw its orders slump 9% last year - which reflected a change in customer attitudes due to the return of in-person dining post-Covid - and the beginning throes of the cost-of-living crisis in Britain.

A spokeswoman for the delivery operator said: "Just Eat UK is reorganising and simplifying its delivery operation as part of the ongoing goal of improving efficiency.

"As part of this process we have proposed to transition away from the worker model for couriers, which is a small part of our overall delivery operations - running in certain parts of six UK cities.

"There will be no impact to the service provided to partners and customers.

"Our top priority now is to support impacted employees and couriers."

The firm was founded by Dutch entrepreneurs in 2001 and floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2011 with it being a frontrunner in the boom in app-based food delivery in the late 2010s.