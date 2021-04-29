Kate and Wills release adorable video to celebrate 10th anniversary

29 April 2021, 16:02 | Updated: 29 April 2021, 16:10

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a video with George, Charlotte and Louis to celebrate 10 years of marriage
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a video with George, Charlotte and Louis to celebrate 10 years of marriage. Picture: Kensington Royal

By Kate Buck

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an adorable video of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

Kate and William shared it with the caption: "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C."

The video features their three children, seven-year-old George, Charlotte, five, and three-year-old Louis enjoying time with their parents in the family's Norfolk home.

Kate has now spent a decade as a fully signed up member of the royal family, an HRH, a duchess and a future queen, with the pair marking their milestone as husband and wife on Thursday.

Second-in-line to the throne William married his former university flatmate Kate Middleton, who hailed from wealthy middle class background, at Westminster Abbey on April 29 2011 after an eight-year relationship.

Prince George smiles as he walks with his Mum
Prince George smiles as he walks with his Mum. Picture: Kensington Royal
Princess Charlotte beams with her family
Princess Charlotte beams with her family. Picture: Kensington Royal

Kate has focused her charity work on early years, young people's mental health, the visual arts and promoting the benefits of outdoor life.

Read more: New portraits of William and Kate mark 10th wedding anniversary

During the Covid-19 crisis, the Cambridges have been supporting key workers and frontline NHS staff with video calls and face to face engagements when permitted, and promoting the vaccine drive.

They also became joint patrons of NHS Charities Together.

The 240 NHS charities in the UK provide extra funding and additional services above and beyond what the NHS core-funds, supporting hospitals, community and mental health services, and ambulance services.

The couple smile at their youngest son Prince Louis in the clip
The couple smile at their youngest son Prince Louis in the clip. Picture: Kensington Royal
The pictures were taken at Kensington Palace this week by photographer Chris Floyd
The pictures were taken at Kensington Palace this week by photographer Chris Floyd. Picture: PA

The traditional gift on a 10th wedding anniversary is tin, symbolising strength and durability.

The Cambridges have faced personal challenges over the past year, dealing with the fallout from Megxit and the Sussexes' bombshell Oprah interview.

The Sussexes plunged the monarchy into crisis just weeks ago when they accused the royal family of racism and the institution of failing to support Meghan when she was suicidal.

Kate was publicly singled out by Meghan in the primetime television show as having made her cry in the run-up to her wedding.

It was a disagreement over flower girl dresses, and Meghan said the Palace failed to correct reports which said she left Kate in tears.

Kate has been suggested as a potential peacemaker who might be able to heal the ongoing rift between William and his brother the Duke of Sussex.

Harry appeared to smile briefly at his sister-in-law as the three talked together after the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, with Kate then stepping back which allowed the brothers to continue walking with one another.

